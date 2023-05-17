The annual Hanford Portuguese Festa honoring the Holy Spirit begins with evening rosary prayers starting Friday, May 19, 2023.
The rosary will be held each evening at 6 p.m. at Hanford Fraternal Hall located at 1015 N. 10th Avenue, except on Saturday, May 27, 2023 when prayer will be at St. Brigid's Catholic Church located at 1001 N. Douty St. starting at 6:00 p.m.
On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the parade will form at the hall at 11 a.m. and proceed to St. Brigid Catholic Church for mass at noon. A traditional lunch of Portuguese sopas will start at 11:30 a.m., and again when the parade returns. Due to this year’s schedule, there will not be an evening feeding.
Everyone is welcome and no one is turned away, according to organizers.
A dance will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, May 28 with the Grand March starting at 8 p.m.
This year's senior queen is Hannah Dutra, a Junior at Hanford High School and the daughter of Manuel and Annie Dutra of Hanford. Her attendants are Madaline Rodrigues, daughter of Jason and Kim Rodrigues of Hanford and Isabella Mello, daughter of Bryan and Michelle Mello and Amy and Paul Arevalo of Hanford. Maternal grandparents of the senior queen are the late Manuel Bettencourt and Rita Bettencourt of Tulare and paternal grandparents are the late Theron and Miena Dutra.
This year’s junior queen is Adela Borges, a third grader at Kings River-Hardwick, daughter of Sean and Jeannette Borges of Hanford. Her attendants are Imagen Fagundes, daughter of Dustin and Julie Fagundes of Hanford and Corinne Machado, daughter of Joseph and Jessica Machado of Hanford. Maternal grandparents of the junior queen are Fernando and Lydia Tanguma and paternal grandparents Lee and Manuela Borges and the late Starr Borges.
The 2023 President is Michael Breen, Vice-president is Patty Williams, the treasurer is Samantha Mendes and secretary is Elizabeth Breen.
According to Catholic history, the Festa is held in honor of Queen St. Isabel of Portugal, who held the first Portuguese celebration in honor of the Holy Spirit, feeding the poor and crowning an ordinary person to show the value of every human soul united in Christ.