The annual Hanford Portuguese Festa honoring the Holy Spirit begins with evening rosary prayers starting Friday, May 19, 2023.

The rosary will be held each evening at 6 p.m. at Hanford Fraternal Hall located at 1015 N. 10th Avenue, except on Saturday, May 27, 2023 when prayer will be at St. Brigid's Catholic Church located at 1001 N. Douty St. starting at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023 the parade will form at the hall at 11 a.m. and proceed to St. Brigid Catholic Church for mass at noon.  A traditional lunch of Portuguese sopas will start at 11:30 a.m., and again when the parade returns.  Due to this year’s schedule, there will not be an evening feeding. 

Tags

Recommended for you