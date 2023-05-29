WILLIAMS_VAUGHN.JPG

 Lt. Cmdr. Jake Joy, Navy Office of Community Outreach

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Hospitalman Vaughn Williams, a native of Hanford, California, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.

Williams joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Williams serves as a hospital corpsman aboard USS Shiloh.

“I joined the Navy for financial assistance for college and for the opportunity to travel,” said Williams.

