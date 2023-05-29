YOKOSUKA, Japan — Hospitalman Vaughn Williams, a native of Hanford, California, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.
Williams joined the Navy three years ago. Today, Williams serves as a hospital corpsman aboard USS Shiloh.
“I joined the Navy for financial assistance for college and for the opportunity to travel,” said Williams.
Growing up in Hanford, Williams attended Sierra Pacific High School and graduated in 2018.
Today, Williams relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Hanford to succeed in the military.
“I learned pride in having a strong work ethic,” said Williams.
Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.
A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.
Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
As a member of the Navy, Williams is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because it's important to have free and open trade passageways,” said Williams. "We're the first line of defense."
Williams serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. "Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend — across all domains — any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
Williams and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of providing direct health care support to the community during COVID,” said Williams. "We were able to vaccinate thousands of people."
As Williams and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives me the opportunity to do something bigger than myself,” said Williams. "I feel very fulfilled as part of the mission we accomplish. I feel a lot of the stuff I do has a direct effect and has an outcome."