The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is reaching out to provide a voice to Native Americans across the Central Valley by helping them to tell their stories on the stage.
According to Artistic Director Silvia Gonzalez-Scherer, the HMTC will be running an Indigenous Voices Playwriting Class early next year. With it, Scherer aims to get the stories of indigenous peoples out into the open for a wider audience. However, it’s not her first time doing a class like this. In fact, Scherer said she’s drawing on the success of a previous experience.
Scherer stated that while living in Oregon, she taught a similar class in collaboration with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. While teaching, she found that her Native American students were natural storytellers – something she said was obvious from the first day.
“It’s just natural. And I said to the group that was there, ‘You know, there are people who go to college to get a degree in this, and you guys can do this with just a snap of a finger,’” Scherer said. “’It’s there.’”
The Oregon class culminated in a presentation of short plays and eventually with one of the students starting her own theater company. Scherer wants to repeat this success in Hanford. She’s already received the support from the California Arts Council to provide funding for regalia, actors and playwright participation. Now, she just needs the playwrights.
“What we’re trying to do here is trying to inspire indigenous people to consider the stage as another form of storytelling,” Scherer said. “My dream is that this becomes either — if it’s not a yearly thing — a biannual presentation in which we can hear their voices.”
There are many stories and issues facing indigenous communities that Scherer said will translate well into theater. In particular, she noted how anxiety around an at-times vanishing culture heritage and storytelling tradition is ripe for stage, where it can have an impact and initiate a conversation.
The Indigenous Voices Playwriting class has five recruits so far, and is looking for five more. Like in Oregon, a short play presentation will be conducted.
Those interested in joining can do so by calling at (559) 997-3838 or going online at hanfordmtc.com
