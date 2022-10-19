Thousands of new and gently used books, CDs, and DVDs will be available at the Used Book Sale at the Hanford Branch of the Kings County Library.
Most items are just $1. Titles include fiction, non-fiction, biography, children’s books, spirituality, romance, cooking, travel, home décor, tweens and teens, science fiction, and more. The books are clean and in good to perfect condition.
A special selection of outstanding quality large format “coffee table” books will be available starting at $5; these would be an excellent addition to home or office décor.
The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on the lawn in front of the Hanford Library at 401 N. Douty Street.
Throughout the year, local readers donate their books to the library to be resold by Friends of the Kings County Library with the proceeds used to advance services at the seven libraries in Kings County. Friends volunteers and library staff work year-round to sort and prepare for the sale.
Friends of the Kings County Library serve as volunteer ambassadors, advocates, and fundraisers for the seven libraries in Kings County. They are hosts at Library events and Story Time readers. To raise funds, the Friends conduct used book sales, and accept financial contributions from individuals, businesses, and service clubs.
For 40 years the community benefit nonprofit organization has raised funds to buy books, computers, and furniture. It also produces the six-week Children’s Summer Reading Program that takes place at every library in Kings County.
To be involved please call 559-362-1254 or the Library at 559-582-0261.