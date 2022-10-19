Thousands of new and gently used books, CDs, and DVDs will be available at the Used Book Sale at the Hanford Branch of the Kings County Library.

Most items are just $1. Titles include fiction, non-fiction, biography, children’s books, spirituality, romance, cooking, travel, home décor, tweens and teens, science fiction, and more. The books are clean and in good to perfect condition.

A special selection of outstanding quality large format “coffee table” books will be available starting at $5; these would be an excellent addition to home or office décor.

