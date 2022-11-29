Sixteen junior golfers across California, ranging in age from 8th to 12th grade, are gathering to raise money to help kids experiencing medical crises this holiday season.

Two golfers from Hanford will participate in the event this year. 

The fifth annual We Golf Fore Good charity event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at The Preserve Golf Course in Carmel Valley to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area (RMHC Bay Area). Last year, the tournament raised $27,500 thanks to sponsors and donors who supported the boys’ efforts to help other kids. This year, they are looking for additional help from businesses and individuals in their community to beat their goal of surpassing last year’s total of $27,500.

