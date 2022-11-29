Sixteen junior golfers across California, ranging in age from 8th to 12th grade, are gathering to raise money to help kids experiencing medical crises this holiday season.
Two golfers from Hanford will participate in the event this year.
The fifth annual We Golf Fore Good charity event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at The Preserve Golf Course in Carmel Valley to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area (RMHC Bay Area). Last year, the tournament raised $27,500 thanks to sponsors and donors who supported the boys’ efforts to help other kids. This year, they are looking for additional help from businesses and individuals in their community to beat their goal of surpassing last year’s total of $27,500.
Founder Luke Montoya’s close friend since preschool suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and has traveled for years to Stanford Medicine Children’s Hospital for treatment. Their family has stayed at RMHC Bay Area, Stanford, for 364 days and continues to return periodically for treatment.
In 2017, 11-year-old Luke held the team’s first golf charity event to honor his friend by supporting RMHC Bay Area, and he has continued every holiday season ever since. “With the help of Ronald McDonald House Charities, [my friend] and his family didn’t need to worry about where to stay, where to eat, or even about school. They just focused on getting well,” Luke shares.
The funds raised will support essential RMHC Bay Area programs, including housing, meals, and support services to families with sick children who need access to life-saving medical treatment in the San Francisco Bay Area.
“In their five years of fundraising, We Golf Fore Good has raised $53,000, covering the cost of 432 nights of stays for families with sick children receiving vital medical treatment,” said Chief Executive Officer, Laura Keegan Boudreau. “We are so grateful to Luke and his team for their contribution and helping us ease the burden our kids and families face. More than 80 percent of the families we serve are low-income earners. Many face language barriers, food insecurity, challenges with stable housing — issues that are only exacerbated by the stress and financial burden of childhood illness.”
The athletes participating include:
- Aditya Das Dublin, CA, Sophomore
- Adriel Abaoag Burbank, CA, Junior
- Andre Chung San Francisco, CA, Junior
- Chris Bettencourt Fresno, CA, Junior
- Curtis DaSilva Monterey, CA, Senior
- Edan Cui Atherton, CA, Sophomore
- Ethan Hong Los Angeles, CA, Sophomore
- Ethan Lien Cupertino, CA, Sophomore
- Jonathan Chen Carmel, CA, Sophomore
- Logan Kim La Canada, CA, Junior
- Luke Montoya Arroyo Grande, CA, Junior
- Matthew Almajano Fremont, CA, Junior
- Matthew Diehl Redlands, CA, Junior
- Nathan Tarter Hanford, CA, 7th Grade
- Shane Moncrief Arroyo Grande, CA, Freshman
- Zachary Tarter Hanford, CA, Junior