 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

We just moved to a new location. It occurred to me that there are two arts organizations close to us that we have had associations with in the past. Looking on a map we make the shape of a triangle and are walking distance from each other. The three corners of the triangle are P.A.T.Y.'Studio, Kings Art Center, and our group — the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. That’s a lot of art within half of a mile apart.

Be your ‘cup of tea’ visual arts, dance arts, or performing arts — these three venues illustrate the creativity in Hanford.

We are gearing up for our 2023 arts offering, but in retrospect we have done a lot in 2022. That includes "The Power of a Woman - Louisa May Alcott," "The Mussel Slough Chronicles – A California Tragedy," "Tornado Train" (which was part of the Indigenous Voices event), "Indigenous Voices," Poetry Night, and a puppet show,  "Spirits Soaring High" by Fresno author Grace Eunsung Cha from her book "Korean Spirit in the Air: The Korean Aviation School in Willows, California."

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

