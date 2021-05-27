I am still grieving over the immeasurable loss of Mom, and now that grief has deepened with the inexpressible loss of Taoist Temple Museum artifacts due to a devastating fire two weeks ago. The fire nightmare still plays in my mind in an endless loop. I find myself, even now, shaking and crying as I type.
On Wednesday evening, May 12, Steve and I received a phone call around 10:30 p.m. alerting us that the Taoist Temple Museum was on fire. We rushed to the Alley, calling my brother, Damon, on the way.
Arriving at the Alley, I was terrified that all of our Sleeping Beauties would soon be engulfed in flames, the fire was so large that both the Hanford and Kings County fire departments were present. I took out my phone and started filming. Watching it later, I heard the howls and deep guttural sounds I was making as tears coursed down my face.
We huddled with Damon and other China Alley Preservation Society members as the firefighters worked furiously to put out the fire. Several times I glanced over at Damon, who had lost his Ventura home in December 2017 during the Thomas Fire. Ironically, he had only recently spoken of his loss.
“You miss your stuff and everything you’re used to seeing and having. It isn’t only financial loss, it’s sentimental and historic.”
I shuddered, remembering his words, aching for his deeply personal loss and for the cultural, clan, and personal loss occurring before my eyes, the sounds of the firefighters working and the smell of smoke filling my senses.
We left the Alley in the wee hours of the morning when the fire was contained, returning four hours later to find firefighters still putting out hot spots. When it was deemed safe to enter, Steve and I were escorted up the garden staircase and into the second floor of the Temple Museum.
Even having witnessed all I had the night before, I was not prepared.
I stood in the front altar room and said, “Gone,” then fell to my knees, unable to say anything more, able only to weep.
Our tears come quickly and often these days. I miss Dad’s quiet strength and wisdom. I miss Mom desperately, though I’m glad she didn’t have to witness the tragic devastation of so much of her life’s work. I think of others I’m grateful did not have to walk through ashes inside the Temple and to inhale the smoky air, those whose dedicated and hard work has been compromised — Uncle Richard, who was a founding China Alley Preservation Society board member, and museum docents Martha Bentley and Audrey Leibold.
The paradox of the fire is not lost on me. May has always been a celebratory month in China Alley. It is Asian American/Pacific Islanders month. It’s also Historic Preservation month. Now it is also and profoundly the month of grief. Many descriptions of grief are in the language of the body: heartache, heartsick, brokenhearted, empty, numb, raw. Grief throbs in waves through time. I’m feeling all of it.
This is one of those rare times when the kitchen isn’t my happy place and I lack the energy for cooking up a meal. I did, though, find some comfort in a simple brothy soup easy to prepare. I sat down with a cup the other day, and as I sipped, gratitude lifted my heart.
I am grateful for the firefighters.
I am grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support the China Alley Preservation Society has received.
I am grateful for our beloved China Alley.
I am grateful the Taoist Temple Museum still stands.
I am grateful that some artifacts may be restored and all the help that has been forthcoming in that effort.
I am grateful to be standing, trusting I will find my wings to soar again and move forward in restoring and preserving all that can be restored and preserved for the Alley, trusting the phoenix will rise up from the ashes.
I am grateful for you, dear readers.
