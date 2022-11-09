IMG_7651.JPG

Brennan Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume recently.

 Contributed
Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. 
 
Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.

