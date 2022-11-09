Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion.
Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
"Throughout Brennan's time in my Agriculture Chemistry and Agriculture Systems Management Honors class at Hanford High School he has conducted numerous scientific research studies as part of our class curriculum pertaining to managing parasitic nematode populations in orchard soils as well as comparing the growth patterns of prunes species orchards that were planted in differing soil fumigation methods," said agriculture science instructor Jason M. Ferreira.
His victories have led him to being one of the few FFA members to claim back-to-back national champion agriscience titles for collegiate-level research studies conducted, according to Ferreira.