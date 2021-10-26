The 94th National FFA Convention & Expo is around the corner, as it officially starts on Oct. 27 and goes to Oct. 30.
In Indianapolis, Indiana, thousands of FFA members and hundreds of Chapters attend the National FFA Convention. Hanford FFA is happy to announce that we have three outstanding FFA members that are National Finalists and will be attending the National Convention.
These FFA members are Nicholas Mello, Brennan Elzy and this reporter, Mikayla Cortez. Mello is a previous graduate in the class of 2021 at Hanford High. He is competing in the Proficiency area of Agriscience Research Plant Systems. Elzy, is a junior enrolled in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High. He is competing in Agriscience Fair in the area of Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems, Division 3. Cortez, also a junior enrolled in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High, will compete in the Agriscience Fair in the area of Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 3.
We started their journey early this year by competing in State Finals and then won their State Competition. They we worked up, and were announced to be in the Top 10 Finalists nationwide. In mid-September, they then had a grueling 15 minute Interview with a panel of Agriculture professionals as their judges. On Oct. 1, National FFA announced the Top 3 Finalists for each division and area, Brennan and myself were part of the Top 3 in their respective areas. Nicholas is also in the Top 4 National Finalists for his area. They will find out the results on the stage at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Hanford FFA wishes the best of luck to these FFA members. The organization is proud of these members for their accomplishments and can’t wait to see them representing Hanford FFA at the National FFA Convention.
