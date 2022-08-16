winterowds

Tony Winterowd and family are helping to organize two local blood drives as a way to thank the community for the blood he received during a medical emergency in 2019. 

Hanford’s Tony Winterowd believes that when you borrow something, you pay it back — or forward, as the case may be.

After receiving nine units of blood during an emergency health situation in 2019, the former pastor and his wife, Sheri, are helping to organize a pair of blood drives this week to “pay it forward.”

“It’s not that Tony needs the blood now, but they call it a ‘replacement drive.’ We just felt like to celebrate the fact that Tony’s alive and that he made it — and blood was a critical part of that — we thought it would be cool to host a blood drive to help replenish the supply,” said Sheri, who Tony credits with the idea.

