Hanford’s Tony Winterowd believes that when you borrow something, you pay it back — or forward, as the case may be.
After receiving nine units of blood during an emergency health situation in 2019, the former pastor and his wife, Sheri, are helping to organize a pair of blood drives this week to “pay it forward.”
“It’s not that Tony needs the blood now, but they call it a ‘replacement drive.’ We just felt like to celebrate the fact that Tony’s alive and that he made it — and blood was a critical part of that — we thought it would be cool to host a blood drive to help replenish the supply,” said Sheri, who Tony credits with the idea.
To mark the third anniversary of Tony’s near-simultaneous heart attack and stroke that left him in the intensive care unit for 35 days, the couple will host two blood drives.
On Aug. 17, 2019, Winterowd, then pastor of Hanford’s First Presbyterian Church, suffered a heart attack and stroke after a game of tennis.
“I was starting to feel not very good, so I decided to sit on the ground next to the court. I didn’t feel any pain, I just didn’t feel good,” Tony said, describing the sensation as akin to indigestion.
A brief time later, he realized “something was desperately wrong,” and called 911. He passed out before the ambulance arrived minutes later.
He would go on to have a “widow-maker” heart attack, so-called for its low chance of survival. He would also suffer a stroke and total kidney failure.
Tony doesn’t remember much from the next 35 days in the ICU, but came to slowly recuperate while spending the following four months in the hospital.
At the age of 60 with no previous medical red flags or issues, it was discovered that Tony suffers from a blood disorder which further complicated his recovery.
“I needed those nine units of blood to keep me alive in those first days of my stay in the ICU,” he said.
“I didn’t think he was going to make it a number of times. I always had hope, I always had faith, but it looked grim,” Sheri said.
Tony said he is now considered permanently disabled but is, however, completely functional, though he does suffer from chronic fatigue.
The Winterowds are hosting the blood drives with the idea to help replenish the pool of donated blood he received, with a little help from the community.
“We had so many people really support us throughout the process. Our church family brought us food; people gave us cash to help with medical expenses. We had tons of support,” Sheri said. “And people spent time praying for us, too.”
Sheri will be making homemade cinnamon rolls for donors who show up at the events, she said.
The first blood drive is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Hanford Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Dr., and the second is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 415 N. Redington St.