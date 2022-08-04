Monsters_Cereal_2.jpg

The monster cereals will return this fall with new boxes designed by artist KAWS. 

 Businesswire

General Mills’ beloved Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and — for the first time in nearly a decade — Frute Brute Monster Cereals are back with the limited-edition release of four KAWS-designed boxes.

Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century and this year renowned American artist and Monster enthusiast KAWS was inspired by the vintage styling of the original boxes. In addition to the individual box designs, KAWS has also designed corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character, which are available as a set of four via an on-pack sweepstakes.

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” said KAWS. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

