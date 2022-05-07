Keep recent plantings well-watered and mulched. Sudden warming plus drying winds can stress plants.
Tasks:
• Use a 3-inch layer of mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture, suppress weeds and cool soil temperature. Keep mulch several inches back from the base of trees or shrubs to prevent damage to the trunk.
• If oakworms, redhumped caterpillars or cabbage loopers are present, spray with Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk). Repeat every 7 to 10 days for several weeks as a preventative measure.
• Spray aphids with insecticidal soap or blast with a strong spray of water.
Pruning:
• Remove suckers on roses and fruit trees.
• Prune and shape camellias, azaleas and hydrangeas after bloom.
Fertilizing:
• A little used more often is better than a lot at one time. Follow package directions for specific plants.
• Do not fertilize plants during hot spells.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
• If you missed planting eggplants, melons or peppers, plant now and keep them moist.
• Propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: alyssum (Lobularia), maiden grass (Miscanthus), cup flower
(Nierembergia), beard tongue (Penstemon), rose, pansy (Viola).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: tulip, Watsonia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: snowberry (Symphoricarpos), star jasmine (Trachelospermum).
• Fruits and vegetables: snow peas, squash, strawberries, Valencia orange.
Things to ponder:
• Scale insects are easy to control with insecticides or summer horticultural oil. Repeat in June.
• This season has had below normal rainfall, consider drip irrigation to provide for plants without using more water than necessary.