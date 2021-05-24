Garden Checklist May 28, 2021
I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos.
~ Mas Masumoto
Tasks:
• Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.
• To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.
• When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect nearby plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.
Pruning:
• Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.
• Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.
• Lightly prune lavender. Do not prune into the woody parts.
Fertilizing:
• Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.
• Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia.
• Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.
Things to ponder:
• Spider mites can be managed by rinsing dust from foliage
• To water hillsides, set emitters on the upper side of slope.
• Grafting can be performed on citrus and avocado trees now.
