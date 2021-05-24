Garden Checklist May 28, 2021

I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos. 

   ~ Mas Masumoto

Tasks: 

   •  Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.

   •  To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.

   •  When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect nearby plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.

Pruning:

   •  Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.

   •  Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.

   •  Lightly prune lavender. Do not prune into the woody parts.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.

Planting: 

   •  Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.

   •  Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Spider mites can be managed by rinsing dust from foliage

   •  To water hillsides, set emitters on the upper side of slope.

   •  Grafting can be performed on citrus and avocado trees now.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments