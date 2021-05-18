 We can complain that roses have thorns or rejoice that thorn bushes have roses.

   ~ Abraham Lincoln

Tasks: 

  •  Avoid cutting lawns too severely because the resulting stress causes yellowing.

  •  Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks root rot.

  •  Hand pick hoplia beetles from white and yellow rose blossoms.

Pruning: 

   •  Remove spent blooms. Cut back annuals that have stopped blooming to encourage rebloom.

   •  De-candle black pines to encourage compact growth.

Fertilizing: 

    •  Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.

Planting: 

   •  Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: fall flowering (Crocus).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: corn, cucumber, plant from seed at timed intervals to prolong harvest.

   •  Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena), lobelia.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens), clustered bellflower, cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise (Caesalpinia), bottlebrush (Callistemon), fringe tree (Chionanthus).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: apriums, cherry, cucumber, eggplant.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Garden and harvest crops in the cooler morning or evening hours.

   •  Never use honey, artificial sweeteners or red food coloring in hummingbird nectar.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

