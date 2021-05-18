We can complain that roses have thorns or rejoice that thorn bushes have roses.
~ Abraham Lincoln
Tasks:
• Avoid cutting lawns too severely because the resulting stress causes yellowing.
• Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks root rot.
• Hand pick hoplia beetles from white and yellow rose blossoms.
Pruning:
• Remove spent blooms. Cut back annuals that have stopped blooming to encourage rebloom.
• De-candle black pines to encourage compact growth.
Fertilizing:
• Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: fall flowering (Crocus).
• Fruits and vegetables: corn, cucumber, plant from seed at timed intervals to prolong harvest.
• Annuals: globe amaranth (Gomphrena), lobelia.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens), clustered bellflower, cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise (Caesalpinia), bottlebrush (Callistemon), fringe tree (Chionanthus).
• Fruits and vegetables: apriums, cherry, cucumber, eggplant.
Things to ponder:
• Garden and harvest crops in the cooler morning or evening hours.
• Never use honey, artificial sweeteners or red food coloring in hummingbird nectar.
