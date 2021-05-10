The garden is in full bloom. Cut flowers and harvest produce frequently to encourage repeated production of flowers and veggies. Pull weeds and hoe often.
Tasks:
• Water and mow lawn. Set mower higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.
• Be cautious when applying sulfur to grapevines for mildew control. Damage occurs above 100°F.
• Trap, hand-pick or bait snails, slugs and earwigs.
• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
Pruning:
• Remove any unwanted sprouts on trunks of trees.
• Thin fruit trees allowing 4” to 6” between fruit.
• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
• Remove dead branches from shrubs and trees.
Fertilizing:
• Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.
• Feed vegetables and lawns with all-purpose fertilizer.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.
• Fill in bare spots from earlier plantings of perennials and annuals.
• This is the last opportunity to transplant young plants.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: California poppy (Eschscholzia).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Seilla), Iris, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium), violet trump vine (Clytostoma).
• Fruits and vegetables: melon, asparagus, cucumber.
Things to ponder:
• A garden of native flowering plants requires less water, fertilizer and energy than a traditional landscape.
