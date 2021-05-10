The garden is in full bloom. Cut flowers and harvest produce frequently to encourage repeated production of flowers and veggies. Pull weeds and hoe often.

Tasks: 

  •  Water and mow lawn. Set mower higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.

  •  Be cautious when applying sulfur to grapevines for mildew control. Damage occurs above 100°F.

  •  Trap, hand-pick or bait snails, slugs and earwigs.

  •  Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

Pruning: 

  •  Remove any unwanted sprouts on trunks of trees.

  •  Thin fruit trees allowing 4” to 6” between fruit.

  •  Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.

  •  Remove dead branches from shrubs and trees.

Fertilizing: 

  •  Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.

  •  Feed vegetables and lawns with all-purpose fertilizer.

Planting:

  •  Spring planting season is over. Anything planted this month will need careful watering.

  •  Fill in bare spots from earlier plantings of perennials and annuals.

  •  This is the last opportunity to transplant young plants.

Enjoy now:

  •  Annuals and perennials: California poppy (Eschscholzia).

  •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: squill (Seilla), Iris, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).

  •  Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium), violet trump vine (Clytostoma).

  •  Fruits and vegetables: melon, asparagus, cucumber.

Things to ponder: 

  •  A garden of native flowering plants requires less water, fertilizer and energy than a traditional landscape.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at (559) 241-7534. Prepared by Judy Parker, Fresno County Master Gardener.

