Enjoy the balmy June evenings with a poolside barbecue, homemade ice-cream or outdoor dining.

Tasks: 

   •  Be sure your watering schedule conforms to new guidelines. Check sprinkler timer settings at least once a month.

  •  Water citrus being careful not to overwater.

  •  Be sure mower blades are sharp. Clean cuts to the lawn reduce stress and the need for water.

  • If severe drought restrictions are in place, concentrate on keeping your trees watered.

Pruning: 

   •  Fire blight is best pruned out in winter but if the infection is spreading rapidly in a  pear or apple tree during the the growing season, prune out the infected growth as soon as it appears.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Fertilize almond, apple, peach, nectarine and plum.

   •  Apply a light feeding to summer flowers and vegetables. Water thoroughly after  application.

Planting:

   •  Spring planting season is over; keep recent plantings and transplants well-watered.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: Santa Barbara Daisy (Erigeron), blanket flower (Gaillardia),  sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: Butterfly bush (Buddleja), Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), morning glory (Ipomoea), lantana.   

   •  Fruits and vegetables: figs, potatoes, squash, tomatoes.

Things to ponder: 

   •  A walk around the garden just before dark can be a good opportunity to hunt for snails as they emerge to feed at night.

   •  If it rains in June, expect fruit damage.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

