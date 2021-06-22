Pre-dawn irrigation is preferable to reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation.

Tasks: 

   •   Control weeds before they flower, produce seed and multiply.

   •  If citrus trees have scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer weight horticultural oil.

   •  Treat petunia, geranium and tomato plants with Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control budworm and tomato hornworm.

   •  Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

Pruning: 

   •  Pinch back new growth to improve plant shape and encourage bloom.

   •  If bush training fruit trees to a 5- to 6-foot bush, do not miss this pruning in June.

Fertilizing

   •  Do not fertilize cool-season lawns (fescues, bluegrass, perennial rye) during hot summer months.

   •  Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.

Planting: 

  •  If your needs are such that you must plant now, remember to provide ample water and temporary shade.

  •  Fruits and vegetables: corn, parsnips, plant from seed.

Enjoy now:

  •  Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), blanket flower (Gaillardia), gazania,  globe amaranth (Gomphrena).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle.

   • Fruits and vegetables: boysenberries, eggplant, melons.

Things to ponder:

   •  A small water feature, such as a recirculating fountain or a shallow pebble-filled bowl, provides drinking water for thirsty birds, butterflies and other garden wildlife.   Regularly replenish the water and check for leaks.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County Master Gardener.

