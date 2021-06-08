June days are the longest of the year—take advantage of the extra hours in your garden.
Tasks:
• Check drip irrigation lines and emitters for leaks or clogs and adjust to provide adequate moisture.
• Thin fruit on stone and pome fruit trees.
• Spider mites can be discouraged by rinsing dust from foliage.
• Stake tall, weak-stemmed flowers.
Pruning:
• Cut spent canes to the ground after harvesting berries. Attach new canes to the trellis for next year’s crop.
• Prune azaleas, camellias and hydrangeas after bloom.
Fertilizing:
• Reduce or eliminate fertilizer for landscape trees and shrubs, unless used to remedy nutrient deficiencies.
• Do not feed plants if water stressed.
Planting:
• Limit planting during hot weather, as newly installed plants require frequent irrigation while root systems become established.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Lily-of-the-Nile (Agapanthus), aster, fibrous begonia (Begonia
semperflorens) Coneflowers (Rudbeckia).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium (Allium), canna.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, flowering maple (Abutilon).
• Fruits and vegetables: fuji apple, apricot, beans, eggplant.
Things to ponder:
• Adjust lawn mower setting to cut lawn higher. Set mower to 2½ to 3 inches for tall fescue, ¾ inches to 1 inch for common bermuda, and ½ to ¾ inches for hybrid bermuda.
• Use less toxic insecticidal products such as insecticidal soaps or neem oil.
• Drought tip: This year’s rainfall was less than normal, deep-rooted trees and shrubs may have depleted soil moisture in their root zones. Slow, deep irrigation once or twice
a week during the heat of summer can provide sufficient water and partially replenish soil moisture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.