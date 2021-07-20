Forget the guilt about what’s going on outside. It’s not your fault that it’s hot!
Tasks:
• Check sprinklers and adjust timers weekly if necessary.
• Pre-irrigate to soften the ground for tilling in preparation for fall gardens.
• When the lawn needs mowing, mow cool-season grasses, such as tall fescue, to 3 inches and bermudagrass to 1 inch. Mowing shorter than these levels will encourage weeds and a shallow, less drought tolerant root structure.
Pruning:
• Prune apricot, oleander and olive trees during dry weather to reduce future disease problems.
Fertilizing:
•Cut back on fertilizer when water is limited and landscape plants remain in drought survival mode.
Planting:
• Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: autumn crocus.
• A few winter vegetables may be planted from seed. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens), vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus tricolor).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia.]
• Trees, shrubs, vines: trumpet vine (Campsis), hydrangea, morning glory (Ipomoea).
• Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, fig, garlic, grapes, onion.
Things to ponder:
• Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants.
• Drought tip: Preserve the largest climate appropriate plants in the landscape.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.