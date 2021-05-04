FRESNO — Full Circle Brewing Company’s new location is now open in the Fresno Brewery District at 712 Fulton Street, with the official grand opening occurring this Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 from 5-10:30 p.m. The grand opening will feature local live entertainment, and food from the brewery's newest community partner, Grumpy Burger Lady’s, and her signature Smush Burger.
In an effort to continue their commitment to positively impact the Fresno community, the brewery enlisted the help of a talented team of local business owners to turn their vision for the taproom and beer garden into a reality.
Grumpy Burger Lady, Pi Shop and Blue Dolphin Design, and Root General Store are just a few of the local businesses that have helped turn both the indoor taproom and outdoor beer garden into an inviting spot for the community to disconnect, relax, and enjoy a beer. Food is available at the taproom from locally-owned, Grumpy Burger Lady. The location also features both indoor and outdoor stages for live entertainment.
“We are excited to be a part of the revitalization of Downtown Fresno,” said Adam Band, Marketing Manager for the brewery.
The team at Full Circle welcomes the opportunity to support the community by offering local craft beer, food, and entertainment to current fans and those they will soon meet through this new location.
Current beer garden hours are:
Monday: Thursday Noon to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
