Friends of the Kings County Library recently reorganized its leadership with long-standing board members taking on new offices.

 Contributed

Charlotte Meade will serve as president for the 2023-2024 year; a former educator and school administrator, she is the third resident of Lemoore to serve as president.

"It is important that our public libraries are open and accessible to all our community members. Friends of the Library are especially interested in supporting the children's library program," Meade said. "It is important that children develop the love of reading as early as possible. It is important that the children's library provides books that are fun, factual, and cover a wide range of topics children are curious about. That is why Friends of the Library supports the Children’s Summer Reading Program and the Winter Open Houses for children and their families."

