Friends of the Kings County Library recently reorganized its leadership with long-standing board members taking on new offices.
Charlotte Meade will serve as president for the 2023-2024 year; a former educator and school administrator, she is the third resident of Lemoore to serve as president.
"It is important that our public libraries are open and accessible to all our community members. Friends of the Library are especially interested in supporting the children's library program," Meade said. "It is important that children develop the love of reading as early as possible. It is important that the children's library provides books that are fun, factual, and cover a wide range of topics children are curious about. That is why Friends of the Library supports the Children’s Summer Reading Program and the Winter Open Houses for children and their families."
Serving as vice president is Carol Dias also of Lemoore; a former elementary school teacher, Dias served as Friends president during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuing as recording secretary is Patricia "Patrice" Briney; she is active in several organizations that reflect her support of literacy, advocacy, and historical preservation. Wilma Humason is a founding member of the Friends and will serve as treasurer.
Friends of the Kings County Library consists of community volunteers who value the many services offered at the libraries in Kings County and want to be a part of insuring that the eight libraries (seven community branch libraries and the Kimbl Mobile Library) continue to thrive. Friends serve as ambassadors, financial supporters, volunteer fundraisers, Storytime readers, and advocates for the county-wide library system.
Other board members are Dorothy Callihan-Weis, Caroline Daley, , Marlene DiNicola (past president), Winnie Furrer, Sue Hensel, Linda Mackey, Mary Ann Osborne, DiAnn Spence, Anne Sutton, and Gerry Wintz. Volunteer administrative support is provided by Kathy Krouser and Cianne McGinnis.
Money raised by the Friends helps advance the library’s collections, programs, and furnishings. The Friends raise funds through used book sales, grants from local service clubs and donations from individuals and businesses.
Since 1982 the community benefit nonprofit organization has helped the libraries add to its collection of publications, purchase computers for public use, and earlier this year helped roll out KIMBL — a mobile library that will is utilized throughout the county and at community events. The Friends favorite area to support is the annual Children’s Summer Reading Program that offers six weeks of enrichment programs that encourage children to read. The program takes place at the libraries in Armona, Avenal, Corcoran, Kettleman City, Hanford, Lemoore, and Stratford.
To be involved, call 559-362-1254; financial donations can be mailed to Friends of the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA 93230 or made online at www.kingscountylibrary.org.