Friends of the Library
 Contributed

Friends of the Kings County Library recently started its 40th year of serving local libraries with a new slate of officers.

Genevieve "Gen" Reynoso of Lemoore will serve as president for the 2022-2023 year. Reynoso's career includes 30 years as an elementary school library technician with Fresno United School District. She was a member of the California School Employees Association, Fresno Chapter 125 and served as chapter president for one year.

A member of the Friends since 2017; Reynoso values the wide range of programs, books, papers, DVDs, and other materials and services available at the seven libraries in Kings County.

