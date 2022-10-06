Friends of the Kings County Library recently started its 40th year of serving local libraries with a new slate of officers.
Genevieve "Gen" Reynoso of Lemoore will serve as president for the 2022-2023 year. Reynoso's career includes 30 years as an elementary school library technician with Fresno United School District. She was a member of the California School Employees Association, Fresno Chapter 125 and served as chapter president for one year.
A member of the Friends since 2017; Reynoso values the wide range of programs, books, papers, DVDs, and other materials and services available at the seven libraries in Kings County.
"I invite all communities to support the libraries with their personal involvement to help advance the literacy and living skills of adults and children throughout Kings County," said Reynoso shortly after becoming president.
Serving as vice president is Marlene DiNicola who has experience with Friends groups in other communities. Continuing in a third term as recording secretary is PL Briney, a resident of Kings County. Wilma Humason, of Humason Investments, is a founding member of the Friends and serves as treasurer.
Friends of the Kings County Library is made up of community volunteers who serve as ambassadors, fundraisers, and advocates for the county-wide library system.
Money raised by the Friends is used to advance the library's collections, programs and furnishings. The Friends raise funds through the bi-annual Used Book Sales, grants from local service clubs, businesses, and donations from individuals throughout the year.
Since 1982 the community benefit nonprofit organization has helped the libraries. Its favorite area to support is the Children's Summer Reading Program that offers six weeks of enrichment programs to encourage children to read. The program is held at the libraries in Armona, Avenal, Corcoran, Kettleman City, Hanford, Lemoore and Stratford. Visit www.kingscountylibrary.org or call 559-362-1254 for more information.