As a new academic year begins, Fresno State helps incoming freshmen and transfer students support their studies with digital technology. Students who register in advance can come by the DISCOVERe hub to pick up free iPads and Apple Smart Keyboards.

President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Dr. Xuanning Fu, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, helped kick off the device pickups Thursday in the Fresno State Library, celebrating this partnership with Apple. Victor E. Bulldog, Fresno State’s live mascot, even made an appearance.

The iPads and keyboards are loaned to students at no cost and do not impact potential financial aid packages. When students graduate, they simply return the devices.

