trees.jpg

The CSC and CCEJN worked to identify areas in the South Central Fresno that would be prime candidates for additional trees.

 Contributed

The Valley Air District has awarded $1 million to Tree Fresno to partner with Central California Environmental Justice Network (CCEJN), area schools, and local agency partners to plant trees throughout the South Central Fresno community.

The South Central Fresno AB 617 Community Steering Committee (CSC)-comprised of residents, local organizations, local business, and other community stakeholders-has been working together with the Valley Air District since 2019 to develop and implement a clean air plan to reduce air pollution emissions and exposure. As a part of their adopted plan, the CSC supported allocating funding for Urban Greening, a clean air measure that would provide more tree canopy to the South Central Fresno community to reduce urban heat islands and provide a healthy environment for vulnerable residents.

“This is just one of the many exciting air-friendly community-focused projects happening in South Central Fresno under the AB 617 program,” stated Jessica Olsen, Director of Community Strategies and Resources at the Valley Air District. “In addition to Urban Greening, the CSC has prioritized over 46 clean air strategies for this part of Fresno, totaling over $45 million dollars and reducing nearly 2,000 tons of emissions in this historically underserved part of the Valley.”

