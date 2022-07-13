One of Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s red ruffed lemurs has given birth to a male lemur, zoo officials announced recently.
Unlike other lemur species, red ruffed infants don’t cling to their mother. Instead, the mother makes a nest where her baby safely resides until they’re big enough to move around on their own.
Red ruffed lemurs are native to the Masoala Peninsula rainforest of eastern Madagascar. They are one of the largest lemur species and are critically endangered. Guests will be able to see the baby lemur periodically throughout the summer and can have a chance to name the new addition by voting for their favorite name on the Zoo’s social media.