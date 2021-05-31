HANFORD — Foods Co in Hanford’s Customer 1st Leader Alvin Castelo quite literally worked out and pumped up while he was working recently, leading his front-end team to raise more than $8,370 for the American Heart Association by motivating them with pushups while they rang up customer orders.
Castelo, 60, leads a very active and competitive lifestyle. It’s one of the many reasons he loves his job at our Foods Co store in Hanford, he said, adding he likes the action and the fact that his job keeps him on his feet, moving and walking all day.
“I just love it that we’re always on the go,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and really makes the time fly by.”
In February, Castelo found an extra special reason to keep moving and working out while he was working, when his store set out to raise money for the American Heart Association (AHA) by participating in Kroger’s “Fight Hunger with Heart” checkstand fundraising campaign in February.
The campaign was held in conjunction with National Heart Health Month in February and operated as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger I Zero Waste social impact initiative. It encouraged shoppers to give a $1 donation at check out to provide meals for low-income individuals receiving services from the AHA.
“Helping fight heart disease is just such a great cause,” Castelo said. “And when you combine that with our company’s commitment to end hunger, we knew we just had to participate in a big way and try to raise as much money as possible.”
During the month-long fundraiser, Kroger’s family of stores raised $615,796 for the Heart Association. Foods Co in Hanford was the campaign’s top-fundraising store thanks in great part to Castelo's enthusiastic efforts to get his front-end team excited about encouraging their customers to give.
Castelo said he’s always used his upbeat and outgoing personality and love of exercise to motivate the cashiers at his store, but discovered it was also a good way to motivate people to raise money for charitable causes.
Every day during the campaign Alvin encouraged and reminded his cashiers to invite customers to give. He and his cashier team would also celebrate whenever a customer donated by announcing it over the store’s intercom. And whenever a cashier collected a total of $25 or more during a shift, Castelo would recognize the feat by doing 25 pushups in the store’s front-end concourse area.
“I wanted us to raise a lot of money. But I also wanted it to be fun for our team and our customers,” he said. “I think we accomplished that.”
As the top fundraising store in Kroger’s “Fight Hunger with Heart” campaign, Foods Co Hanford was recognized today by the AHA with a special celebration. As thank you, every store associate received an AHA/Kroger swag bag packed with heart healthy items as.
