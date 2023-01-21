Your ancestors were once scared to death of a condiment. No, really, they were.

They were so afraid, in fact, we came within a whisker of losing our most beloved sauce. This was what happened when America was terrified of ketchup.

If you think that sweet gooey treat was born in the 1950s when Richie, Potsie and Fonzie slathered it on french fries at Arnold’s Drive-in on “Happy Days,” think again. Ketchup, (or catsup for the linguist purists among us), goes way back beyond that.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

