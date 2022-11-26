I never buy a Thanksgiving turkey that feeds my family. I buy one so big, it could feed the entire neighborhood. When a ten-pounder will do, I buy twenty. When twenty pounds is enough for Thanksgiving dinner, sandwiches and a casserole or two, I select a gargantuan bird that barely fits in the oven.

My motivation is not gluttony, but rather, a need to be resourceful. As a military spouse, I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of making my family happy within our limited military budget. Other than one awful mud-splattered camping trip, a few bizarre pre-PCS meals, and the time my daughter broke her arm on a questionable playset I procured for free from our neighbors, my efforts to creatively satisfy my family inside the bounds of our modest resources were generally a smashing success.

However, there was one Thanksgiving several years ago when leftover turkey became hazardous to my health.

