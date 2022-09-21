The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger.
The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2.
“Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks and Recreation supervisor and Faire organizer, Armando da Silva. “And it’s the last fair to remain free.”
This will be the Faire’s 43rd annual installment, not including the off-year of 2020 when the Faire was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lingering effects of the pandemic led to subpar attendance in 2021, with between 6,000 and 8,000 visitors. This year, however, da Silva expects the Faire to have a renaissance.
“It’s going to be huge this year,” he said.
He expects attendance to return to pre-pandemic numbers and hopes to see around 10,000 people visit the quaint medieval village of “Hanfordshire” over the weekend.
With a boosted roster of vendors and a stacked list of entertainment options, da Silva said that this year’s Fair has something for everyone. The Faire will feature 50 vendors with unique items including leatherworks, jewelry, time period-friendly weapons and armor, clothing and more. The number of food vendors has nearly doubled to 12, giving visitors a bigger menu to choose from.
As for entertainment, the main stage — housed on the steps of the Old Courthouse — will feature regular rotating shows throughout the day. Each day will see the Royal Court perform at noon, as well as performances from Daring Daniel (who performs daring deeds of daring), the Children’s Court, the Banat Tanjora Ghawazee Bellydancers and George the Giant.
“I want [the children] to come to a comedy stunt show and leave with a little education. I slip in a little knowledge so that when they leave they say, ‘I learned something — how did that happen,’” George “The Giant” McArthur told the Sentinel after a 2018 performance.
There will also be sword fighting shows, time period-friendly musical performances, re-enactment guilds and more.
Being set among the historic buildings of Civic Park adds to the ambiance of the Faire, da Silva said, and gives Hanford’s Faire a unique feel, as most Renaissance festivals take place away from a city center, often out in parks on the outskirts of towns.
The Faire will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is free. Civic Park is located at 400 N. Douty Street. For more information, call 559-585-2525.