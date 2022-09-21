The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. 

The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2.

“Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks and Recreation supervisor and Faire organizer, Armando da Silva. “And it’s the last fair to remain free.”

Renaissance Fair a 'family reunion' for history buffs
Joel Bayne, left, and Scott Semanic pose for a photo at the 41st annual Renaissance of Kings Faire in this 2019 file photo.
Renaissance Fair a 'family reunion' for history buffs
Joust Kidding performs at the 41st annual Renaissance of Kings Faire in this 2019 file photo.

