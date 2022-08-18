Caramelized Zucchini Pasta

Last week when Steve and I were moving things around in the building that housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, I became fixated on the old telephones that remain.

Behind the Chinese Pagoda’s front counter, its black rotary phone sits on a shelf, a red rotary phone hangs on the pantry wall. I was flooded with memories of answering that phone and receiving takeout orders for curry tomato chow mein, chicken chih-ma sesame and pork polo pineapple.

In the Imperial Dynasty pantry area, a push-button desk phone sits on a small table, next to a sad looking answering machine. I recalled a myriad of multi-taking nights when I scooped out coconut ice cream, tossed salads, and answered that phone, seemingly all at the same time.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

