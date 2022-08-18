Last week when Steve and I were moving things around in the building that housed my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, I became fixated on the old telephones that remain.
Behind the Chinese Pagoda’s front counter, its black rotary phone sits on a shelf, a red rotary phone hangs on the pantry wall. I was flooded with memories of answering that phone and receiving takeout orders for curry tomato chow mein, chicken chih-ma sesame and pork polo pineapple.
In the Imperial Dynasty pantry area, a push-button desk phone sits on a small table, next to a sad looking answering machine. I recalled a myriad of multi-taking nights when I scooped out coconut ice cream, tossed salads, and answered that phone, seemingly all at the same time.
But what most had me lost in phone reveries were the two pay phones that are still in the building. One hangs on the wall of the hallway that connected the Imperial Dynasty to the Chinese Pagoda. The other pay phone dominated its special alcove in the cocktail lounge, and this phone had a life of its own. It seemed like everyone knew its number. I, too, used to have it memorized, though now I’d have to look it up in a Rolodex I no longer use. Cocktail lounge regulars, bartenders, and the bar waitresses received phone calls from that phone. It was a hub for many lives before cell phones.
All my telephone memories and stories reminded me of one of Uncle Richard’s. In 1944, while he was in basic army training at Camp Roberts in San Miguel, California, he was designated as General George C. Marshall’s personal chef, and later was assigned as the General’s personal aide and food taster when they traveled to China for the China Mission.
General Marshall became the Secretary of State and was scheduled to be at the Big Four Foreign Ministers Conference in Moscow at the end of February in 1947. Uncle Richard accompanied the Secretary of State, and they stayed at the Spaso House, a stately residence for then U.S. Ambassador/General and Mrs. Bedell Smith. Uncle Richard’s bedroom was adjacent to the telecommunications room.
One evening he noticed a group of staff members gathered outside the communications room and was told that they were waiting to sign a list to be scheduled to telephone home to the United States for only two dollars for a five-minute call. This diplomatic courtesy was a one-time deal for that day only.
Uncle Richard thought that this was a wonderful deal. He signed his name on the list and waited for his connection. Uncle Ernie answered the phone in Hanford. He was very surprised and excited to hear his brother’s voice all the way from Moscow but was also worried that something was wrong. Auntie Harriet commandeered the telephone and fired off a litany of questions – was Uncle Richard sick or suffered an accident, or some misfortune. She could not understand why he would call from Moscow, there just had to be something wrong. Because of the brief time limitations, when Uncle Richard was finally able to talk, he was only able to speak ten words.
Uncle Richard did not expect that his two-dollar phone call from Moscow would become such a frenzied nightmare for Auntie Harriet and immediately wrote a letter to explain. What was supposed to be a “jolly moment,” instead became “transcontinental confusion.”
The next morning Uncle Richard told Secretary of State Marshall about the two-dollar event. Secretary of State Marshall thought the story was very amusing and worth more than two-dollars.
I love my cell phone. Well, perhaps love is too strong a word. Its technology amazes me, but it often goes right over my head. Looking at the old phones in the restaurants did make me a little nostalgic for days when phones weren’t so complicated (unless you called your home in Hanford while in Moscow) and didn’t make life so “busy.” Simpler days.
In honor of those days, this week I’m sharing another recipe where simplicity is key. It’s also a great way to use up the plethora of summer squash and herbs. In The New York Times recipe for Caramelized Zucchini Pasta, the vegetable is cooked down, the skillet is deglazed, incorporating all of the scrumptious caramelized bits into the sauce. I upped the zucchini, garlic, and lemon. The sauce can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to a week. It also freezes well. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com