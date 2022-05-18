Where ethnic fusion meets culinary spectacle you will find the newest trend in not-so-ordinary sushi — and it's right here in Hanford.
Sinaloan-style sushi is an original Mexican sushi with a traditional Japanese flair.
You won’t need to look far to tantalize your taste buds. Rosy Sushi Estilo Sinaloa opened just a few weeks ago at the Hanford Mall, and it's here foodies can discover a new generation in sushi.
Expect your roll to be slathered with cream cheese, Sriracha sauce, jalapeño peppers and then deep-fried to perfection, not forsaking the original Japanese tradition of sticky rice and a seaweed wrap enveloping all the Mexican seafood and other ingredients that traditional Mexican food is known for.
The exciting history behind this new Japanese-Mexican fusion sushi style originates in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, where a traditional Mexican chef decided to get creative and throw a steak into a sushi roll rather than the traditional raw fish. The trendy experiment hit the states around the 2000s and hasn’t lost steam since making its way from its original landing spot in Orange County and Los Angeles.
There is also a charming story element to this restaurant — it was actually born out of the pandemic. It started as a home business and business got so good through takeout orders that the next natural step was to bring the product to the Hanford masses at one of the best locations the city has to offer — the Hanford Mall.
One of the owners suggests that new customers try the Dragon Roll, adding that it is their very best. But Rosy Sushi has brought more to Hanford than just a good sushi roll, it has brought the very flavor of fusion and culinary artwork to a town that likes to experiment and will most definitely welcome this new trendy establishment.