Dad often called one of China Alley’s herbalists, Dr. Y.T. Sue, a “Master of Chinese Calligraphy and Poetry.” In my research, I found Y.T.'s talents were frequently recorded. For instance, in the early 1920s, there are newspaper accounts reporting that when Hanford’s Chinese community was trying raise money for the construction of the Chinese school, Y.T. Sue took it upon himself to travel throughout California to solicit funds from fellow Chinese immigrants and raised the money by selling his work.
I have always wondered where he learned the art of Chinese calligraphy and poetry, given he was an herbalist, and I was disappointed I never asked either of my parents. But last week, once again Mom came through for me.
In 1985 Mom, along with Audrey Leibold and her daughter Melissa, wrote a book, “Remembrance: Kings County at the Turn of the Century. “The book contains oral histories compiled and edited from interviews and remembrances of citizens of Hanford and surrounding communities in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, included interviews tape-recorded by Mom, Audrey, and Melissa from 1978 – 1985.
I haven’t come across their book yet, but in a couple of boxes of Mom’s papers I have found snippets and notes. Mom had portions of Laurence “Larry” Sue’s interview stapled together in a plastic sleeve. I have read and reread these papers previously numerous times, but this time I dug a little deeper into the box and came up with another plastic sleeve.
From Larry’s interview I learned that, while he was in China studying to become an herbalist, Y.T. Sue became very interested in the Chinese language and calligraphy, and excelled in both, learning to use all styles of the Chinese brush, from the smallest and thinnest to the largest. When Y.T. Sue returned to California, he became known for his calligraphy and poetry. He wrote poems which were published by the San Francisco Chinese Times newspaper as well as in Chinese World, another San Francisco newspaper.
Having established an office on No. 7 China Alley, Y.T. became a successful and respected herbalist in Hanford and later established an office in Coalinga. Having two offices required too much of his time, so he gave up his Coalinga office to be able to return to poetry writing and calligraphy.
If you have paid the Taoist Temple Museum a visit in the past, you have seen Dr. Y.T. Sue’s beautiful calligraphy. The framed piece had a prominent spot on the east wall, where photos of the Sue family were displayed. This was a common wall shared with the stairway leading to the Temple’s second floor. It’s where the May 12, 2021 arson started.
Yes, the calligraphy was damaged. Damaged, but thankfully, repairable. The China Alley Preservation Society’s website, chinalley.com, has numerous before and after arson photos and continues their efforts to raise funds to repair Y.T. Sue’s calligraphy as well as the hundreds of other artifacts that were damaged. Lots of work. Great financial need. Yet I remain positive. I know this to be true: The Taoist Temple Museum will be the phoenix rising out of the ashes.
I am distantly related to the Sue family as my maternal granduncle married into the family. While most folks have family trees, I have a family forest with deep roots, strong trunks, and wide-spreading branches.
Mom spoke of family dinners in the basement of Y.T.’s herb shop that she attended as a child, the steamed chicken and rice that were core to the regular menu, the late-night snack of “jook,” and that sometimes the snack was hot cereal.
This week I’m sharing a recipe that’s part of my regular repertoire, Chinese braised and roasted duck. Steve and I have recently shared this meal with my brother, Damon, during these last weeks before he departs for Asia, which makes me think of the cycles from east to west and back and forth that have been a part of my family forest and so my own sense of self in roots and in cuisine.
I know the idea of a braised and roasted duck sounds daunting, but it’s actually very easy to prepare and makes a special meal. I like to do it over a couple of days so the fat cap is easy to remove from the braise. But if you start early enough in the day, giving the braise time to cool and be refrigerated, it should be just fine. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com