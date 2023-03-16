Dad often called one of China Alley’s herbalists, Dr. Y.T. Sue, a “Master of Chinese Calligraphy and Poetry.” In my research, I found Y.T.'s talents were frequently recorded. For instance, in the early 1920s, there are newspaper accounts reporting that when Hanford’s Chinese community was trying raise money for the construction of the Chinese school, Y.T. Sue took it upon himself to travel throughout California to solicit funds from fellow Chinese immigrants and raised the money by selling his work.

I have always wondered where he learned the art of Chinese calligraphy and poetry, given he was an herbalist, and I was disappointed I never asked either of my parents. But last week, once again Mom came through for me.

In 1985 Mom, along with Audrey Leibold and her daughter Melissa, wrote a book, “Remembrance: Kings County at the Turn of the Century. “The book contains oral histories compiled and edited from interviews and remembrances of citizens of Hanford and surrounding communities in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, included interviews tape-recorded by Mom, Audrey, and Melissa from 1978 – 1985.    

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

