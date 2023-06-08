If a picture is worth a thousand words, I don’t need to write too much about the photographs accompanying this column.
One can see in the picture on the left that the Taoist Temple Museum’s main altar was colorful, beautiful. The middle picture shows the altar after the May 12, 2021 arson and relocated to the conservators’ storeroom. I was surprised it made it there, that it could be conserved. When I saw first saw it after the fire, I thought it was charred beyond repair. But as displayed in the third photograph, the conservators are doing their job. The soot and grime are, carefully and artfully, being removed. The exquisite 140 year-old altar survived — rising out of the ashes.
Another thing that made me smile recently was the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s announcement of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places 2023. There were two Chinatowns listed. The list has been a powerful tool for historic preservation for the past 36 years. There are over 350 sites listed and only a handful of them have been lost. The list is comprised of community landmarks that tell the story of those that have called a place home, symbolizing their history and stories, rallying around them, leading change to protect them from overdevelopment, displacement, and gentrification.
On their website National Trust stated, “One significant theme of the 2023 list is how multi-cultural communities that grew in parallel with a specific place now face the cultural erasure.
“Take Chinatowns, for example. Historically, residents and supporters of Chinatowns have fought — and continue to fight – large scale development projects that demand they and other communities of color accept the disproportionate harm in the name of progress for all. This year we highlight two such communities — Seattle Chinatown-International District and Philadelphia Chinatown — where residents, businesses, and other supporters are demanding that decision makers center their voices, illuminating more equitable paths forward for these irreplaceable neighborhoods.”
One of my proudest moments was when Hanford’s China Alley was listed as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 2011. While it may seem a tad odd to want to be endangered, I had two thoughts.
First, the California condor has been protected as an endangered species by federal law since 1967. In 1982, only 23 condors survived world-wide, and by 1987 all remaining condors were placed in an intensive recovery program to save the California condor from extinction. Today, the California condor is making a comeback. So, if being on an endangered list helped the California condor, why not China Alley?
My other thought was not only was it an honor to be on the National Trust’s prestigious list but also the China Alley Preservation Society’s efforts to preserve, restore, and revitalize the Alley would have a broader audience, and that’s what happened.
When the National Trust sent out their media release, China Alley was the featured photograph. The Associated Press picked up the release and brought worldwide recognition to China Alley. We saw the article and photo in newspapers from all over the United States, in European newspapers and in Asian newspapers. I googled the translation of a Chinese newspaper and the article referred to Steve as my “playmate.” Well, I suppose he is.
My playmate and I, along with the China Alley Preservation Society, and community supporters continue to preserve, restore, and rise out of the ashes.
One of our supporters and dear friend, Maureen Fukuda, frequently shares with us her culinary treats, from mochi waffles to potato bread to her award-winning pickles. She has a seasoning blend that has become my go-to spice. Maureen was happy to share the recipe which she acquired from Chef Jeff Riggs, who was a chef at Mr. Gables restaurant in Visalia, and currently teaches culinary arts at Tulare Adult School. It’s delicious on everything from fish to beef, from pasta and potatoes, and vegetables and tofu. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com