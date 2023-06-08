If a picture is worth a thousand words, I don’t need to write too much about the photographs accompanying this column.

One can see in the picture on the left that the Taoist Temple Museum’s main altar was colorful, beautiful. The middle picture shows the altar after the May 12, 2021 arson and relocated to the conservators’ storeroom. I was surprised it made it there, that it could be conserved. When I saw first saw it after the fire, I thought it was charred beyond repair. But as displayed in the third photograph, the conservators are doing their job. The soot and grime are, carefully and artfully, being removed. The exquisite 140 year-old altar survived — rising out of the ashes.

Another thing that made me smile recently was the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s announcement of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places 2023. There were two Chinatowns listed. The list has been a powerful tool for historic preservation for the past 36 years. There are over 350 sites listed and only a handful of them have been lost. The list is comprised of community landmarks that tell the story of those that have called a place home, symbolizing their history and stories, rallying around them, leading change to protect them from overdevelopment, displacement, and gentrification.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Tags

Recommended for you