Mauricio "Manny" Paredes

Here in the United States, we live in a very fast-paced environment. I am no exception to this. I use my microwave every day, as well as my air fryer and my Insta-pot.

These appliances make life easier when I’m running late or when time is short and I’m trying to make a somewhat nutritious meal for my family. Apparently, my son shouldn’t have chicken nuggets every day. Whatever.

Every now, and then, especially in the cooler seasons, I like to whip out the old crockpot and make a stew or chili beans. I tell you; crockpot meals are amazing. No disrespect to the Insta-pot, but there’s something about meat and spices simmering over hours that gives you something that you can’t get fast and quick. I find that good things take time. I don’t mind waiting several hours for a crockpot meal because I know it’s going to be worth the wait.

Mauricio Paredes is Junior High Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at manny@kchanford.com or at 559-582-1528.

 

