Throughout my life, there have been two boxes which belonged to Mom, that I have periodically rummaged through. The first box is made from carved teak wood. I never asked where it came from but assumed she had had it for a long time because it contained a lot of old correspondence, some dating from her late teens and young adulthood.
Not long after her death, perusing the box’s contents once again, I found a small envelope that I’d never seen before. It was still sealed and “Last Will” was written on the front. I told my brother, Damon, I was going to open the envelope. He shrugged and gave a short, soft laugh, and said that everything had already been settled.
Apparently when Mom left Hanford to attend the University of Southern California, she felt that she should make out a will. It was short, after all she was a young woman, and there were only two people in her will — her uncle and Dad.
The last three words in one sentence of her hand-written will have been echoing in my mind ever since I read them: “To Frederick C. Wing I leave my sheet music, my records, my books, and my undying love.”
My undying love. China Alley.
This past week these two undying loves, hers and mine, were inextricably linked even further. The aftermath of the Taoist Temple Museum’s arson had entered a new phase, a positive one. Two teams of conservationists from southern California began their work on the artifacts that can be saved. The first team did the initial cleaning, the removal of soot and other debris. The second team carefully wrapped, packed, and crated each artifact.
I became emotional, all blubbery, as I watched the larger pieces from the second story being removed by forklift over the exterior balcony. At first, I just held my breath, so afraid the artifact might fall, and then I realized I was standing in the exact same place I stood as I watched the Temple burn. The memory made my eyes well up again. Next, the tears became tears of relief as the artifact was safely removed, and I let out a sigh of relief, realizing we were finally moving forward with the conservation. As I mentioned to a friend, the scorched pieces have gone to “the hospital” in Los Angeles. The heaviness that has been weighing on my heart shifted. As the week came to a close, it became obvious that both teams had become enamored with China Alley.
The week was also a lesson in the art of conservation. I learned what a fine, delicate, painstaking process this will be. Armed with our Nitrile gloves, N95 masks, HEPA vacuum cleaners, microfiber cloths, cotton batting, and more, we will bring our Temple Museum back to its former glory.
Our undying love.
The second of Mom’s boxes that I love to flip through, is her recipe box. It’s always a stroll down memory lane. Many of the recipe cards are recipes she jotted down after consulting Auntie Emma, who had rattled off a recipe of Grandmother’s. Both Auntie Emma and Grandmother were stellar cooks. Then there are the recipes from the years Damon was in 4H and different kinds of foods started to appear on the dinner table. There are recipes for bean casseroles, Jello “salads,” and there’s a stained recipe card for Little Smokies sausages prepared with grape jelly and yellow mustard.
I pulled out the recipe card for Mom’s mac and cheese, which is titled “The World’s Best and Easiest Macaroni and Cheese. I left the card on the kitchen counter.
A few days later, Damon said he was going to make the recipe. We talked about how it was the mac and cheese we grew up on, how we never had the blue box version, and how we were always delighted to see Mom’s version on the table.
Damon commented, “I waited until I was an adult to eat mac and cheese out of a box. Started in college. I used to get a box and add broccoli. I don’t think I ever made my own mac and cheese. Hmmm.”
So, Damon made scratch mac and cheese for the first time and was pleased with the result. “Tastes kind of like how Mom used to make it,” was his comment. He added panko on top and baked it in the proper casserole dish Mom used.
I reminded him that Mom sometimes served the casserole with some marinara sauce on the side. Damon remembered the marinara, but said he preferred it “pure.” We both recalled that more often than not, steamed rice appeared alongside the mac and cheese — for Dad.
Her undying love.
This week I’m sharing, of course, the recipe for The World’s Best and Easiest Macaroni and Cheese. Damon has already planned his next go around with the casserole. While Mom had to make do with whatever cheeses the grocery stores had back in the day, Damon plans to do a mix of cheddar and pepper jack. I’ve added homemade pimento, sometimes brie. Or I make it with all of the nits and bits of “hanging around” cheese. A potpourri of cheese.
On occasions Mom’s mac and cheese was served on the Specials Menu when Steve and I were serving up coffee and comestibles at Art Works. I had a couple of patrons ask if I could make it with vegan cheese, soy milk, and gluten free pasta. Those products have come a long way since those earlier days, and they work fine with this recipe.
The casserole may be topped with bread crumbs, panko, or one of my favorites, corn flake crumbs. Enjoy!
