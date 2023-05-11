Over the years I’ve written snippets from Uncle Richard’s treatise, “Continental/Chinoise Recipes for a Gourmet Dinner,” which he wrote in the mid-1970s. I recently noticed that I had several copies of his writing in one of the many boxes I inherited from Mom and Dad as well as from when Steve and I purchased the Imperial Dynasty building. I thought it would be nice to share through a couple of columns Uncle Richard’s thoughts on cooking in his own words. Following is the beginning of that process.

“One of my principal aims in writing the following recipes for a gourmet dinner has been to make it possible for cooks everywhere to explore and experiment in international cooking, and to prove that Eastern cooking can be combined with Western cooking into an exciting international food concept. All of this creates an awareness that what you are eating is not just food for body energy; but also, an expression of culinary artistry in international cuisine.

“The interesting aspect about these recipes for a gourmet dinner is that one is served many courses but no taste is repeated. This, of course, is what one must aim in planning menus for gourmet dining.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you