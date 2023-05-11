Over the years I’ve written snippets from Uncle Richard’s treatise, “Continental/Chinoise Recipes for a Gourmet Dinner,” which he wrote in the mid-1970s. I recently noticed that I had several copies of his writing in one of the many boxes I inherited from Mom and Dad as well as from when Steve and I purchased the Imperial Dynasty building. I thought it would be nice to share through a couple of columns Uncle Richard’s thoughts on cooking in his own words. Following is the beginning of that process.
“One of my principal aims in writing the following recipes for a gourmet dinner has been to make it possible for cooks everywhere to explore and experiment in international cooking, and to prove that Eastern cooking can be combined with Western cooking into an exciting international food concept. All of this creates an awareness that what you are eating is not just food for body energy; but also, an expression of culinary artistry in international cuisine.
“The interesting aspect about these recipes for a gourmet dinner is that one is served many courses but no taste is repeated. This, of course, is what one must aim in planning menus for gourmet dining.
“To have variety and to avoid repetition is proof of one’s skill as a good cook. It is also the result of good menu planning. One achieves variety by applying different methods of cooking, using different ingredients, and cooking these ingredients so they all taste different.
“To understand my food concept, one must realize that good cooking is the basic foundation to any cuisine. And what is a cuisine? A cuisine is a systematic approach to food preparation that can be identified with a high order of civilized life. In fact, only a great civilization ever produces a great cuisine. A cuisine is the product of a culture, a civilized taste. It is enjoyed and shared by people of many nations. I need only to add that the love of good food, like the enjoyment of good music, is the unmistakable sign of culture. The Golden Age of any culture is the one that produces its own grand-style cuisine. A cuisine, furthermore, is never entirely national. It has no particular frontier. It knows no boundary, although the name of a particular nation like France, Italy, Spain, or China, might be attached to it for convenience, though a great cuisine has universal and international taste-appeal.
“Today Chinese cuisine is generally considered, along with French cuisine, to be the two greatest cuisines in the world.
“Cooking, as the Chinese see it, is a marriage, a blending of colors, flavors, and textures of food. Cooking is also a matter of bringing out the best potential of any given ingredients, whether meat, poultry, seafood, or vegetable.
“Chinese cooks have always tried to adapt the method of cooking to the food, not the food to the method. This is, of course, the most logical way to cook in order that the individuality of each ingredient be emphasized and enhanced in the process of cooking. The quest for new flavors, new tastes, new dishes, new creations, is endless in Chinese cooking.
“If it is understood that the essence of Chinese cooking is a creative activity of blending flavors and textures, balancing tastes, toning down some aspects of one ingredient and enhancing the goodness of another, then it is easily seen that the variety of combinations in Chinese cooking is practically inexhaustible.
“It is my belief that the versatility of Chinese cooking techniques can be applied to all types of international cooking. Chinese cooks attach so much importance to food preparation that they are always open-minded to new culinary ideas regardless of origin. That is why it is so very common to find Chinese cooks in kitchens all over the world. I enjoy cooking, and for me, the excitement of cooking is to be found in creating new dishes and new tastes and in trying and testing recipes from other countries. Presenting such creative cooking to appreciative diners becomes an experience to be shared and remembered with great pleasure.
“For many years I have been constantly trying to combine concepts and practices of cuisines from different countries to create unique international recipes. I am still exploring, seeking, questing, and experimenting for the ultimate in international cuisine.
“In the West, French cuisine remains the basic foundation for most Occidental food concepts. In the East, Chinese cuisine is still the basic foundation for Oriental cooking. Basically, my food concept, Continental/Chinoise, is an exciting culinary combination of these two great cuisines, specifically French cuisine with a bit of Chinese culinary accent. In my personal way, I have tried to show how the basics of two great cuisines can be combined in a culinary manner in order to complement each other and to develop a unique style in the kitchen.”
I’ll be sharing Uncle Richard’s conclusion in my next column. I wonder what his take would be on this New York Times recipe that adds the French flavors of brandy, butter, and tarragon to an easy and straightforward roast chicken recipe.
Adapted by Melissa Clarke, Roast Tarragon-Cognac Chicken is very juicy and amazingly flavorful while the tarragon is subtle. Serve it with rice or mashed potatoes, something soft to absorb all the heady, delicious pan juices. Not a tarragon fan? Clarke suggests fresh thyme. The last time I made this recipe the tarragon in the garden looked a little sad, but the marjoram was thriving and that’s what I used. Enjoy!
