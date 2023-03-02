Sorting through old paperwork that belonged to Mom along with more old paperwork that came into my possession when Steve and I acquired the buildings that once housed my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants, I found a couple of new treasures. New to me at least.

I pulled out of the banker’s box two different but equally beat up file folders. I opened the thicker folder and pulled out the contents. It contained a large mailing envelope addressed to Uncle Richard with a War Department return address. Inside I found a small bundle of cards and letters. Noting that the return address on several of them was “The Secretary of State, Washington,” I knew I was looking at something special.

These were personal letters from General George C. Marshall to Uncle Richard, as well as some cards from Mrs. Marshall. Uncle Richard often said, “I will be forever and always be grateful for the privilege and honor to serve Secretary of State and Mrs. Marshall. They are truly two great and magnificent persons.” I will set these treasures aside for a display when the Taoist Temple Museum reopens.

sun yat-sen
A photo of Dr. Sun Yat-sen with Y.T. Sue and Harry Lee in China Alley

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

