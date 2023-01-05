The secret history of the China Alley tong wars | Hanford Gourmet

I’ve been searching for more information on the China Alley tong operations, but as with gambling, opium usage and prostitution, it wasn’t a subject matter that the older generations discussed in detail. Still, growing up, I heard snippets — little details about everything from overseeing gambling operations and protecting member Chinese merchants to espionage and violence — but I never asked for details.
Jack Chen, author of “The Chinese in America,” wrote that the first San Francisco tong originated in 1852. As the Chinese immigrated to the United States, the tongs existed in the new homeland as a means of protecting their members against the growing anti-Chinese sentiment and maintaining a division of labor within the Chinese financial community. More tongs were formed in the 1870s, and competing tongs became involved in conflicts over control of activities such as gambling, prostitution, and drugs, leading to the “tong wars” that began around 1875.
Hanford has its history of tong wars. Frank Newton, a Hanford Sentinel employee who took an interest in the Hanford Chinese, wrote that the tongs came from the old Six Companies, representing the areas of China immigrants came from, and were formed in San Francisco in the late 19th century. Representatives of the Six Companies helped the immigrants find work and also handled business disputes and ownership questions. In addition, the companies wrote contracts for men who were still living in China, finding employers who would pay their travel expenses in return for labor.
In those early days and well into the 20th century, the tongs took care of what today would be considered legal grievances among the Chinese because of the reluctance of the new immigrants to trust the American justice system. Tong officials also helped members who found themselves in trouble with the legal system, providing court interpreters and bail money.
In a 1983 interview with the Hanford Sentinel, Roy Chow, who worked in the gambling houses in China Alley in the 1940s, said that the tongs were like “gangsters.” He remembered times when tong members from Hanford would hide fellow tong members from San Francisco during deadly wars in the Bay Area.
Both the Hanford Sentinel and the Hanford Journal had reports of shootings in Chinatown around the turn of the 20th century, but nothing linked them to tong warfare.
In 1966, Ruth Gomes, a reporter for the Hanford Sentinel, interviewed Lyman Farmer who served as a Kings County Sherriff from 1911-1918. He said that the years he served were the days when the Chinese tong wars were still common. Farmer worked on an investigation into the slaying of a Chinese man believed to be the victim of a tong dispute when another murder occurred.
Other stories circulated that there were “lookout towers” situated atop China Alley buildings to watch for approaching rival tong members or for law enforcement enroute for a gambling raid.
Laurence “Larry” Sue, son of Dr. Y.T. Sue and grandson of Sue Chung Kee, said that the towers never existed in his 1983 interview with the Hanford Sentinel.
In his oral history Mom and Audrey Leibold recorded in the 1980s, Larry spoke of an incident that occurred in Chinatown around 1919.
He said: “When I was about twelve years old, I saw everything that happened. First, the Tong is just a faction like the unions are now. When the people came to this country to do work in the fields or on the railroad, the tongs find out what their name is and what province they came from. There was the Hop Sin, the Bing Kong, and several other ‘name unions.’ This is a protection union, that’s what it really is. If he is a Wong, or Yung, or Lee, the agent knows which state or province he comes from. The man would enter a protection union for himself and his job. He would join the Hop Sing, Bing Kong, or whatever. When there was a flareup between tongs, or unions, he was protected. When the tongs fought, they didn’t care who they shoot. It was an eye for an eye. A tooth for a tooth. They didn’t say ‘I’m going after the certain man.’ Anyone that belongs to the opposite tong, they shot them. That’s the way it was.
“In Hanford the tong headquarters housed only the Bing Kong Tong. One evening three carloads of another tong came to Hanford to get some of the Bing Kong people. The Chinese merchants sought help from Hanford law enforcement. Sherriff Buckner had six deputies all around, all armed with shotguns. They were stationed on top of China Alley buildings, just in case something happened, but no blood shed happened. No gun fire. Three carloads of Chinese from out of town drove through China Alley, back and forth, back and forth, and finally left. We never saw them anymore. The people went home to San Francisco. The people from the Bing Kong who came for protection stayed in different stores and gambling houses in China Alley, sleeping on mats. They stayed for a week, until the headquarters issued a proclamation that everything was peaceful and all was settled. This sort of thing went on for many years until somebody got an idea in their head — why don’t we all cooperate and have a council meeting and form one big Six Companies. There were no more tong wars from then on.”
After World War II, tong operations in Hanford’s China Alley faded away.
I’ll keep digging away, searching for stories of China Alley’s colorful past, recording, and sharing what I find. In the mean time I am sharing a recipe for gai lan, Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce. This dish is favorite on dim sum carts. I often stir-fry gai lan, but here the lovely vegetable is quickly poached for a perfect texture. Enjoy!
