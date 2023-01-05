 Skip to main content
The secret history of the China Alley tong wars | Hanford Gourmet

Gai Lan (Chinese broccoli) with oyster sauce is shown. 

I’ve been searching for more information on the China Alley tong operations, but as with gambling, opium usage and prostitution, it wasn’t a subject matter that the older generations discussed in detail. Still, growing up, I heard snippets — little details about everything from overseeing gambling operations and protecting member Chinese merchants to espionage and violence — but I never asked for details.

Jack Chen, author of “The Chinese in America,” wrote that the first San Francisco tong originated in 1852. As the Chinese immigrated to the United States, the tongs existed in the new homeland as a means of protecting their members against the growing anti-Chinese sentiment and maintaining a division of labor within the Chinese financial community. More tongs were formed in the 1870s, and competing tongs became involved in conflicts over control of activities such as gambling, prostitution, and drugs, leading to the “tong wars” that began around 1875.

Hanford has its history of tong wars. Frank Newton, a Hanford Sentinel employee who took an interest in the Hanford Chinese, wrote that the tongs came from the old Six Companies, representing the areas of China immigrants came from, and were formed in San Francisco in the late 19th century. Representatives of the Six Companies helped the immigrants find work and also handled business disputes and ownership questions. In addition, the companies wrote contracts for men who were still living in China, finding employers who would pay their travel expenses in return for labor.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

