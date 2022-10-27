I continue my best efforts to sort and sift through Mom’s handwritten notes on Hanford’s Chinatown history. All too few tidbits that are somewhat organized, written on lined paper notebooks. More are in her scrawled handwriting on scraps of paper and the back of envelopes. It seems whenever Mom spoke to what I have deemed “a Chinatown elder,” she had a litany of questions. As I perused her writing, I noticed Mom always inquired about the Hanford Chinese school and the interviewee’s memories and experiences.

As I have written in previous columns, the concept for a Chinese school in Hanford is largely attributed to Dr. Y.T. Sue. Besides being an herbalist, he was an educator and felt the children of his ancestral heritage should retain their familial language and culture. 

Around 1919, Y.T. Sue located the first Chinese school in the basement of his father’s (Sue Chung Kee) merchandise store. After attending a full day at regular school, Chinese youngsters went straight to the Sue Chung Kee merchandise store basement, where from 4-6 p.m. they learned to read and write Chinese. The older children had a one-hour dinner break then returned to Chinese school for another hour. The class grew in attendance, and in 1920 the Chinese school was moved to an upstairs room in the Taoist Temple.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

