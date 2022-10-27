I continue my best efforts to sort and sift through Mom’s handwritten notes on Hanford’s Chinatown history. All too few tidbits that are somewhat organized, written on lined paper notebooks. More are in her scrawled handwriting on scraps of paper and the back of envelopes. It seems whenever Mom spoke to what I have deemed “a Chinatown elder,” she had a litany of questions. As I perused her writing, I noticed Mom always inquired about the Hanford Chinese school and the interviewee’s memories and experiences.
As I have written in previous columns, the concept for a Chinese school in Hanford is largely attributed to Dr. Y.T. Sue. Besides being an herbalist, he was an educator and felt the children of his ancestral heritage should retain their familial language and culture.
Around 1919, Y.T. Sue located the first Chinese school in the basement of his father’s (Sue Chung Kee) merchandise store. After attending a full day at regular school, Chinese youngsters went straight to the Sue Chung Kee merchandise store basement, where from 4-6 p.m. they learned to read and write Chinese. The older children had a one-hour dinner break then returned to Chinese school for another hour. The class grew in attendance, and in 1920 the Chinese school was moved to an upstairs room in the Taoist Temple.
It wasn’t long before the school outgrew its Temple schoolroom. Y.T. Sue took it upon himself to travel throughout California to solicit funds from fellow Chinese for construction of a Chinese school. A master of calligraphy, Y.T. Sue raised money for the school’s construction by selling his work. C.Q. Ying and Gong-Guy donated the property located on Visalia Street. Others who worked on the committee to help raise money for the building’s construction were L.T. Sue, Harry Lee, and my grandfather, Henry Wing. Chinese merchants and the gambling houses pledged a percentage of their earnings for support of the school, making the Chinese school one of the first schools in California to be supported by the lottery.
The building cornerstone was laid in 1922. The Hanford Journal reported on Oct. 8, 1922: “The furniture for the new Chinese school in the eastern section of the city has arrived and was yesterday placed in the splendid new building, which it is expected will be occupied the early part of next week. The furniture is of solid oak, modern in style, and the desks for the pupils are most up to date.”
As I read some of Mom’s notes, I noted particularly Alice Dunn Chow’s recall of the classes held in the basement Sue Chung Kee store, where the room was filled with groceries and food. In between her calligraphy lessons, she stared out of basement windows, watching the hurried feet of passersby stirring up China Alley dust.
Frances Do Quon (her father was the interpreter for Dr. L.T. Sue) spoke of the classes she attended in the Visalia Street school. Remembering the students’ studies of Chinese calligraphy and memorization, she also recalled one teacher had the students choose an article from the local newspaper and translate it into Chinese. These translations were compiled and passed around Chinatown, and on Saturdays each student had to stand before the class and tell a story or give a presentation about news event in Chinese. This day was also spent cleaning the yard, mowing the lawn, and cleaning the classroom. There was an almond tree in the school yard, and when it was harvest time, the school children helped pick the nuts. Most of the teachers were bachelors, except for one, Lai Yu Bak. He and his wife lived in the back portion of the school. The school building was also used as a social hall to celebrate Chinese holidays. Dr. Y.T. Sue secured Chinese language movies for the community to enjoy.
Frances attended Chinese school until she started high school, where homework was time consuming, and she dropped out of Chinese school.
After World War II, the Chinese population in Hanford declined and the school closed around 1960. New life was breathed into the Chinese School building in 1964 when it became home to the Kings Players.
Although no Chinese school in Hanford exists now, and its early students are no longer here, history and memories remain. Their stories will live on for future generations. I am struck in reviewing all these details the quite wonderful combinations provided for these students, specifically a sense of their own cultural past with the present in which they lived and the sense of responsibility for their immediate environment with the need to acclimate to the broader community.
Among other things beyond their stories that live on are some of the summer vegetables in the garden. With the dreadful triple digit heat finally over, some of the plants have resurrected themselves and must think its summer. We just might have summer squash and tomatoes for Thanksgiving dinner! So, this week I am sharing one more zucchini recipe, turkey and zucchini dumplings. The zucchini keeps these morsels moist and juicy. Enjoy!
And on another, though obviously related note, I am happy to announce my latest book, “Disturbing the Dust” will be released next month. I was honored by Chef Martin Yan significant forward and use that as fuel for the book to follow.
