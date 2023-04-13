Egad. I thought I had already collected all of Mom’s paperwork, notes, and research and put them in one place. But no, there was an entire cabinet waiting for me, in a room I thought I’d searched and cleared, including a huge file folder stuck in a metal file cabinet I would have sworn I emptied completely months ago.

I did a quick perusal through the first stack of papers and pulled out a manila envelope with a file labeled “Sue Chung Kee from Ann Sue” written in Mom’s scrawl. Ann Sue was married to Sue Chung Kee’s grandson, Laurence “Larry” Sue. Inside the envelope were Mom’s hand written notes, and one yellowed envelope in a plastic protective sleeve. The return address was Jos. M. Bowman, County Recorder, Hanford, Kings County, California. There wasn’t a mailing address, only Chinese calligraphy written on the front.

The envelope contained two property deeds, one dated Jan. 16, 1899, the other, March 14, 1905. The 1899 deed had a promissory note to the Bank of Hanford stapled to it. I didn’t recognize the names written on the deeds, but it was clear the purchasers were Chinese. In fact, the 1905 deed spelled it out for me – “Jan Sing, a Chinaman, unmarried of the county of Tulare, state of California.”

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

