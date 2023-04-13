Egad. I thought I had already collected all of Mom’s paperwork, notes, and research and put them in one place. But no, there was an entire cabinet waiting for me, in a room I thought I’d searched and cleared, including a huge file folder stuck in a metal file cabinet I would have sworn I emptied completely months ago.
I did a quick perusal through the first stack of papers and pulled out a manila envelope with a file labeled “Sue Chung Kee from Ann Sue” written in Mom’s scrawl. Ann Sue was married to Sue Chung Kee’s grandson, Laurence “Larry” Sue. Inside the envelope were Mom’s hand written notes, and one yellowed envelope in a plastic protective sleeve. The return address was Jos. M. Bowman, County Recorder, Hanford, Kings County, California. There wasn’t a mailing address, only Chinese calligraphy written on the front.
The envelope contained two property deeds, one dated Jan. 16, 1899, the other, March 14, 1905. The 1899 deed had a promissory note to the Bank of Hanford stapled to it. I didn’t recognize the names written on the deeds, but it was clear the purchasers were Chinese. In fact, the 1905 deed spelled it out for me – “Jan Sing, a Chinaman, unmarried of the county of Tulare, state of California.”
I had no idea why Mom put these in her Sue Chung Kee file.
I needed to have the Chinese calligraphy translated. With my parents gone, I no longer have in house translators, so I took a photograph and sent it to a couple of people who could help me. Both responded that the calligraphy stated the documents were property deeds belonging to Sue Chung Kee, and noted, “land deed continues.”
Sue Chung Kee, was a prominent Chinese business man in Hanford and eventually owned enough property in Chinatown that local newspapers referred to China Alley as Sue Chung Kee Street in the early part of the 20th century. But according an article in a March 1983 Hanford Sentinel special issue, Sue Chung Kee didn’t own lots in Chinatown until 1905. Yet photos show the sign above his general merchandise store states that the business had been established in 1886.
I have no answers, only questions. Another mystery to unravel. Adaptations to the unknown to be made.
But I do have some news to share with you, an update on the Taoist Temple Museum’s restoration. Artifacts that were salvageable after the arson have been in the hands of professional conservators. Three of our precious paper works of art have already been conserved and returned to us. More than a dozen scorched wooden plaques have been carefully cleaned and are in San Francisco with a master plaque conservator. Other items have been cleaned and are waiting to be shipped to the Hong Kong Museum of History for further conservation.
Our contractor, Jeff Kelly, has been working with our architect, Christopher Johnson, on the repair of the museum. He recently finished bracing the basement so the ground floor would be supported, then completed the same process on the ground floor to support the second floor. The bracing had to be completed so the east wall of the museum, where the gift shop was located, can be removed in order for a new wall and the staircase can be rebuilt. The staircase is where the fire started.
It’s a process, but little by little, step by step, and as funds allow, our beloved historic Taoist Temple Museum will be the phoenix rising out of the ashes.
Mom continues to leave me mysterious surprises, and I know she’s pleased with the progress we’re making on the museum, so I wanted to make something light and fun with her in mind. The New York Times recipe for Baked Lemon Pudding fit the bill. It’s light and airy and as it bakes it separates into two layers, custardy on the bottom and cakey on top I did make some minor adaptations. I put the zest in with the sugar to incorporate all of the oils, and I cut the sugar down to half a cup, next time I might do even less. If I were to use Meyer lemons, I would definitely cut the amount a little more. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com