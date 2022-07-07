When Sharon Banister died two weeks ago, I lost not only my mother-in-law but my next-door neighbor and a dear friend.
Steve and I are finding solace in living with our many years’ memories of her and with her wonderful paintings that adorn many of our walls and the art that she created for the labels of our line of San Joaquin Valley teas. And as is so often the case with me, my reveries turn to shared meals, memories of particular dishes, and the communion of food enjoyed with family and friends, with Sharon who was both to me.
I first became acquainted with Sharon when she and Bill (Steve’s father) were enjoying the first the bloom of their romance at my family’s Imperial Dynasty restaurant dining on broiled shrimp Chablis and rack of lamb. Many years later I watched Sharon and Bruce begin their dance in our old Art Works Café lunching on chicken salad and quiche.
As friends, and then as family, we shared many meals, recipes, and creating dishes using the vegetables and herbs from our gardens. When Steve and I married, Sharon helped me to cobble together my bouquet from the abundance of our herbs.
While Sharon and I each had our solitary creative endeavors, her painting and my writing, we came to appreciate sharing recipes, kitchens, and dining tables, combining our mutual enthusiasm and individual talents.
Our first cooking collaboration was for a Main Street Wine and Chocolate event. We spent the evening in the Art Works kitchen, folding Scharffen Berger chocolate into wonton skins, quickly frying the chocolate wonton and giving the delectable morsel a quick dusting of powdered sugar. We flipped and folded, discovering and refining the rhythm in our own kitchen dance, one that brought joy to us both through the years.
We both liked to bake, and during the early days of the pandemic, we became part of the thousands of bakers who turned to sourdough bread as a pastime. Sharon’s natural artistic flair came through in loaves formed, shaped, slashed, and scored with culinary beauty, whereas mine always looked like, well, bread.
I’ve shared two of my many favorite recipes of Sharon’s in previous columns, one was her grandmother’s Old Colony Cake, the other, her spicy, and oh so addicting, ginger cookies that we decided were best eaten dipped in port wine. I also loved her fennel crusted pork tenderloin. I’m not that big a fan of fennel, but Sharon waved her magic spoon over the dish and it became one of my favorites. I regret that I never got around to asking for the recipe.
Some of my most comforting food memories are of the times we had family meals together. Mom, Dad and my brother Damon, joined Sharon, Bruce, Steve and me. Sometimes, however, as in our restaurants, King Crisis visited and our kitchen dance didn’t go quite as planned.
There was the time we thought cooking a Turducken would make for a fine holiday meal. But our timing was off. When we were ready to serve, we found the “bird” was undercooked. Actually, it was raw. The subsequent extra cooking time resulted in the sides being overcooked. It was one of the most frustrating meals to almost grace our table.
Another time, the sauce I was stirring broke, and the emulsification went sideways. A quick Google search on how to fix that particular sauce suggested blending it with a hand blender. My blender was at the Tea Room. I called Sharon and let her know I was on my way to borrow hers. She met me at the door, wide eyed, with two hand blenders in her arms and bits of vegetables strewn across sweater and in her hair. “I forgot to put the lid on the food processor,” she explained. Although she lost bits and pieces of the salad she was creating, what remained was delicious. I remember it was Mom’s favorite dish of the evening, she had two helpings.
For one very happy family dinner I made Bo Ssam. Chef David Chang serves this dish in his Momofuku restaurants. The pork is cured overnight, roasted in a low oven until it collapses and the skin is glistening. The succulent meat is torn off the bone and wrapped in a rice-topped lettuce leaves then served with a choice of sauces and condiments.
As she finished her first plate of Bo Ssam, Sharon looked around the table and said, “This is so fun. I love it.”
And we loved her.