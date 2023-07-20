apricots
Buy Now

Stuffed grilled apricots are a tasty summer treat. 

 Contributed

“Take one step at a time. One foot in front of the other. Take baby steps.”

These were the words Dad often said to me when I was overwhelmed with work, paperwork, life.”

His voice and words come to me frequently these days. I am sorting through another pile of China Alley paperwork, and determined to finish getting Mom’s boxes of paperwork in order.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you