“Take one step at a time. One foot in front of the other. Take baby steps.”
These were the words Dad often said to me when I was overwhelmed with work, paperwork, life.”
His voice and words come to me frequently these days. I am sorting through another pile of China Alley paperwork, and determined to finish getting Mom’s boxes of paperwork in order.
I have mentioned before, Mom was a note taker and a collector of newspaper articles. As I continue to sort through her boxes, I am accordingly finding various sized envelopes stuffed with scratch paper on which she had scribbled her research notes. Organizing all this has not been an easy task, though I have enjoyed finding interesting nits and bits from the past. For instance, I recently discovered a one-and-a-half-inch newspaper column taped to a piece of cardboard the size of a recipe card. “Hanford Sentinel” and “1/26/73” was written on the card.
The column read: “A gathering of the California’s Nurserymen’s Association was among persons evacuated Thursday night from the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty after telephoned bomb threats. The premises were cleared, police made a search and the diners returned to their tables.”
I have only a dim ripple of a memory of Auntie Harriet calling my parents with the news, but there wasn’t much discussion. At least not in front of me and my siblings. I’m never quite sure if clippings like this should be filed or recycled. The event turned out to be a non-event, and I have no further sense of meaning that might attach, so recycle? Still, I might find another scrap of cardboard or slip of paper with juicy details that would make this bit valuable, so file.
And so, I continue sorting through Mom’s nits and bits of the past. But I do have a few nits and bits of the present to share this week.
For Asians, especially Buddhist Taoist practitioners, incense is burned to commemorate numerous occasions. From funerals and special ceremonies to daily prayers, paying respects to ancestors, and warding off bad luck, the practice is part of their culture. Burning incense is one of the most important objects in certain Taoist rituals. The smoke from the incense purifies the ritual space, and alerts the gods that a ritual is about to begin and draws them to the altar. Incense smoke is also believed to resemble the swirling patterns of cloudlike energies.
Since ancient times, ancestor worship has been practiced by much of the Chinese population. This practice is based on the belief that deceased family members have a continued existence and that the spirits of the ancestors look after the family and have an impact of the lives and luck of the living. The display on Taoist Temple Museum’s second story presented how Hanford’s Chinese settlors honored their ancestors.
There was the Altar of the Door God in the main upstairs room and across the from the Altar was a ceremonial incinerator, which was used for making offerings to the Gods or to ancestors. After burning incense and saying prayers, the ritual was completed by using the candles to light the paper offerings and placing the burning papers in the ceremonial incinerator and the smoke going up the chimney took the messages to the heavens. The paper offerings were made to look like gold bars, or clothing, or something the departed liked in life. I read that one woman loved to play mahjong, and when she passed a whole set of mahjong tiles were created out of paper and burned in her honor, the paper mahjong tiles thus rising into the heavens and into her hands.
This, of course, has all been changed since the May 12, 2021 arson that was started in the ground floor stairway that leads up to the Temple. The start of the fire was caught on camera. The footage shows a woman placing clothing under the metal stairway door and lighting them on fire. I am struck by the paradox of fire set to send messages to ancestors and gods and fire set to destroy.
The stairway was completely burned and the Temple is currently inaccessible from the front of the structure. A load bearing wall attached to the stairwell was severely damaged but remained intact. Near the burned stairwell on the second story is where our large, heavy brick ceremonial incinerator sits. It survived the fire as did the Altar of the Door God, though the Altar suffered much heat and soot damage, which — as funds allow — will be conserved.
We have been very worried about the weight the incinerator was placing on the fire damaged bearing wall, but the incinerator couldn’t be removed because it was part of the building. For the stairwell to be reconstructed, the bearing wall will have to be rebuilt. Before that could happen, the ground floor had to be shored up starting in the basement using large diameter lumber. A second shoring system was created on the ground floor to support the second floor and the ceremonial incinerator. Finally, this process was completed, and we were able to remove the bearing wall without damage to the incinerator.
Restoration progress, one step at a time, one baby step of progress in time.
This week I’m sharing one of my favorite ways to enjoy summertime fruit. The grilling intensifies the flavor and it is delicious mouthful of salty and sweet. Enjoy!