Youth Sunday is one of my favorite times of the year because it gives our young people an opportunity to see how they fit into God’s overall plan for the church. The youth are not a separate entity that are taught a “Happy Meal” version of God and his word. The time is coming when they will need to take up the mantle of leading and serving in the church. The young men need to be shown the importance of their roles as teachers, husbands and fathers. The young women need to see the high calling they have as women in the church.
If the current leaders of the church understand Scripture, they will emphasize the need to have a focused purpose in everything that is done as a church family. Colossians 1:28 is an excellent passage to use in preparing the next generation. It says, “Him we proclaim, warning everyone and teaching everyone with all wisdom, that we may present everyone mature in Christ.” (English Standard Version)
Before we teach our youth about maturity in Christ, we have to make sure that they understand what it means to be humbled. God’s word makes this very clear, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) Our youth need to be taught about the holiness of God so they will recognize their own depravity and selfishness. If they are shown the holiness of God, they will realize there is nothing they can do to earn salvation. There must be another way for their sins to be paid for. The only solution for their sin comes in Jesus Christ. Romans 10:9-10 says, “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.” This is the humbling foundation that all young people need to understand if they want to pursue maturity with Christ.
Once a child has been born again they need to see that their life revolves around Jesus Christ. This is what the apostle Paul was implying when he wrote, “Him we proclaim.” (Col. 1:28) This means more than just reciting the facts about the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This means the Christian is to emulate Jesus. We are to study his teaching and his life. We are to talk about him and think about him and tell others about the work that he accomplished. This is what is meant when Paul wrote, “Him we proclaim.”
That phrase also entails warning others and teaching others what is written in God’s word. The word for “warning” means to “put in the mind” and it has the idea of admonishing someone. This is not an easy thing to do, but it is incredibly important. If a child insists on running out in the street, the loving parent will tell them to stop. The parent doesn’t tell his child, “Whatever you want dearest!” No, he stops the child running to the street and gives them insight into the dangers of the road. Life is full of danger and loving parents need to know how to carefully guide their children.
Teaching is also an important part of preparing the next generation. This is not teaching information in order to pass a written test. This is teaching someone how to obey God’s word. Jesus made this clear in Matthew 28:20, “Teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.” How long does it take to teach the wisdom of the Bible? Ok, now you need to ask how long does it take to teach a child to observe God’s word? Obeying God is a task that all believers spend their entire lives pursuing.
The next generation needs to realize that God has an incredibly high goal for them. He wants them to pursue spiritual maturity or spiritual completeness. The Greek word used here is Teleios. It means to be complete or whole. The apostle Paul was telling the church in Colossae that God wanted them to reach maturity.
This is not an easy task to pursue. This is one reason the next verse says, “For this I toil, struggling with all his energy that he powerfully works within me.” Paul knew spiritual maturity was a difficult task to pursue. He also knew that he was not on his own. He would need the power of God to help him stay focused and seek to accomplish this goal. I think we can take great encouragement from this passage because it means that even the apostle Paul needed help in pursuing this task. God does not want us to raise the next generation on our own. He wants us to draw on the strength of God, his word, and the help of the local church to do so.
My prayer is that the next generation at Grace Bible Church would recognize the high calling they have to pursue God and to tell others about him as well.