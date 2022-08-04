They weren’t really wasted hours, but I did spend some time down a rabbit hole researching old newspapers. My intent was to find any tidbits I could about my maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jomac (Potter) Chan.
As I have written before, Grandfather Chan was in vaudeville. He played the saxophone and was in a trio called the Kwang Tung Trio, Kwang Tun meaning Guangdong, the province of my ancestors. Grandmother Chan was an elocution teacher.
Grandmother and Grandfather Chan lived primarily in the Los Angeles area but visited Hanford frequently, not only to see family but also because they had a ranch on Excelsior and 6th Avenue where they grew Robier grapes. When they stayed in Hanford, they taught English to the local Chinese at The Mission, which was located in the location that became the Imperial Dynasty parking lot. I did not grow up knowing this set of grandparents because they died before Mom reached adulthood. Hence, my perpetual curiosity about their lives.
The first snippet of information I discovered in my search was in the form of a small “want ad” in the Hanford Morning Journal dated Nov. 20, 1919. The ad read: “Wanted – To buy fruit farm, 60 to 150 acres. Price must be reasonable. No agents. Thomas Chan, 10 China St.” While Thomas Chan might be a common name, this ad was in a Hanford newspaper. And there is one critical detail that makes me feel sure that this is my grandfather. That detail is 10 China Street, also known as China Alley, was the location of Sue Chung Kee’s mercantile store. I can understand why Grandfather Chan directed fruit farmers to that address. His brother, my grand-uncle, married Sue Chung Kee’s granddaughter. Yes, I don’t have a family tree, I have a family forest.
I filed this information away, and perused more newspapers. In a Hanford Sentinel dated November 30, 1909, another ad caught my eye. It said one could have Chinese noodles, chop suey, and other Chinese dishes prepared by the best Chinese cook in the county, Yut Chun, located at 12 China Street in a Joss House.
This is the address for the Taoist Temple, which to my previous knowledge never housed a restaurant. The bottom floor of the Temple served as a rooming house for single Chinese men, and there was someone who cooked and cleaned for the tenants. I can only surmise that this person decided to make some extra money by selling food to those who did not reside in the Temple.
It was, however, a headline in a Hanford Sentinel dated Oct. 5, 1925, that had me tumbling further down my rabbit hole. But before I go there, I need to explain something. As I wrote recently, we aren’t really Wings; we are Gongs. Great-grandfather’s name was Gong Ting Shu, and as customary in China, the surname came first. When Great-grandfather settled in Hanford, for some strange reason he became known as Henry Gong. Adding to the confusion, Grandfather’s name was Gong Wing Chew and he became known as Henry Wing, as well as Henry Gong, Jr.
The headline and story read: “Henry Gong Pleads Not Guilty to Charges. Henry Gong of 6 ½ China Alley was arrested Saturday night on the charge of possession of lottery tickets. This morning he entered a plea of not guilty in City Recorder Johnston’s court and was released on personal surety of $200.”
This address, 6 ½ China Alley, was the location of Great-grandfather’s noodle house, Mee Jan Low. He died in 1923, so I’m guessing the Henry Gong who was arrested was Grandfather, as my family did not close the noodle house until they opened the Chinese Pagoda in 1937. I had never heard of gambling in our family’s restaurants, but it’s entirely possible. I wondered how much $200 would amount to today. A quick Google search told me it was over $3,300.
I didn’t find any more tidbits about my Chan grandparents, but it was time to come up for air and get dinner started. I wanted to use up some of the bounty of cherry tomatoes the garden has given to us, and knew exactly how I was going to prepare them.
I poached some ling cod fillets in a simple but flavorful sauce made with burst cherry tomatoes and a mix of herbs. The original recipe calls for cilantro and mint, but I most often use whatever is plentiful in the garden, including parsley, basil, and dill. Lovely, light, and tasty, this is another dish where simplicity is best.
When it’s not tomato season, feel free to substitute a can or two of peeled tomatoes. I love to dip a warm corn tortilla in the sauce or to serve everything over steamed rice which soaks up the broth so well. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com