National Mochi Day is coming up on Monday, Aug. 8, a day to celebrate the delicious traditional Japanese cakes that have taken the world by storm.

Mochi was first introduced into the US market in the '90s, however, the dessert has exploded in popularity, particularly in recent years.

According to Google Trends, March 2021 saw searches for ‘mochi’ increase by 285%, the highest on record. Since then, there are around 270,000 Google searches for ‘mochi’ every month in the US alone.

