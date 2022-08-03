National Mochi Day is coming up on Monday, Aug. 8, a day to celebrate the delicious traditional Japanese cakes that have taken the world by storm.
Mochi was first introduced into the US market in the '90s, however, the dessert has exploded in popularity, particularly in recent years.
According to Google Trends, March 2021 saw searches for ‘mochi’ increase by 285%, the highest on record. Since then, there are around 270,000 Google searches for ‘mochi’ every month in the US alone.
To celebrate National Mochi Day, the team at Meal Delivery Experts has provided a simple recipe for you to make mochi at home to share with family or friends, or even a sweet treat to bring into the office.
Mochi (pronounced MOE-chee) is a Japanese dessert made of sweet glutinous rice flour. Mochi dough is then wrapped around the rice flour to form a sweet bite-sized snack with a chewy, smooth, elastic texture.
In the traditional form, Mochi is filled with sweet red bean paste, but more modernized mochi has pastel-colored mochi dough wrapped around mini scoops of ice cream to make delicious frozen treats. Popular flavors include vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, mango, coffee, green tea, and sweet lychee.
In traditional Japanese culture, mochi is considered a "food of the Gods" and a symbol of good fortune and happy marriages. One small piece of mochi is almost the equivalent of eating an entire bowl of rice, so in addition to being a treat, it was also used to provide much-needed sustenance. Mochi is often served as a central part of the Japanese New Year celebration and is used in religious rituals in the Shinto religion.
Present types of mochi available on sale today are commonly filled with a variety of pastes such as ‘azuki’ (red bean), ‘matcha’ (green tea), black sesame, taro, and even vanilla. Other iterations also include mochi ice cream, where the soft exterior of the mochi’s skin blends perfectly with the cool sweetness of ice cream.
Mochi Recipe by Meal Delivery Experts
- - 1 cup of glutinous rice flour
- - 1 cup of sweetened red bean paste
- - 1 teaspoon of green tea powder (matcha)
- - 1 cup water
- - ¼ cup white sugar
- - ½ cup cornstarch, for rolling out the dough
Wrap red bean paste in aluminum foil and place in the freezer until solid, for at least 1 hour.
Mix glutinous rice flour and green tea powder thoroughly in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir in the water and then sugar and mix until smooth.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and microwave for 3 minutes 30 seconds.
Meanwhile, remove red bean paste from the freezer and divide it into 8 equal balls and set aside.
Remove the rice flour mixture from the microwave. Stir and heat (covered) for another 15 to 30 seconds.
Dust a work surface with cornstarch. Roll about 2 tablespoons of hot rice flour mixture into a ball. Flatten the ball and place one ball of frozen red bean paste in the center. Pinch and press the dough around the bean paste until completely covered. Sprinkle with additional cornstarch and place mochi, seam-side down, in a paper muffin liner to prevent sticking.
Repeat Step 6 to make the remaining mochi and enjoy!