Lunar New Year begins on the date of the second new moon after the winter solstice, which always takes place in late December. This means that the first day of the Lunar New Year can occur anytime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. In 2023, Jan. 22 marks the start of the Lunar New Year, and we ring in the Year of the Rabbit.
Before I continue to write about the New Year, I’d like to share some China Alley news. Imagining the upstairs of the Taoist Temple Museum, the dazzling centerpiece of China Alley, I can still hear the hush that came over visitors once they came up the stairway and reached the second floor and caught their first glimpses of beauty from the history of China Alley on display in the artifacts: the lamps alternately powered by candles, kerosene, and electricity, the main altar and its stunning tapestry showing the “Three Brothers of the Peach Orchard,” the row of hand carved teakwood “Fou-shou-i” chairs inlaid with mother of pearl, and the set of the Eight Immortals, the legendary figures of Taoism who became immortal by following the Tao, “The Way.”
Then there was the night of the May 12, 2021 arson that stole that away from us. The arsonist almost completely destroyed a rare historic landmark that is an integral part of California’s history and a landmark for Hanford’s Chinese community. Irreplaceable artifacts are gone forever. The arsonist’s sentencing was on Jan. 6. She received, in a deal that included other crimes unrelated to the fire, a sentence of nine years.
As the President of the China Alley Preservation Society, and as an individual, I am extremely saddened and disappointed with this sentencing deal. The Hanford Taoist Temple Museum is one of three structures in Kings County listed on the National Register of Historic Places. I believed there would have been more weight to the near destruction of this precious jewel in the sentencing.
Estimates of conservation for surviving artifacts and repair of the building are hundreds of thousands of dollars and upwards and the significance of what is lost is beyond value.
From the beginning I was in frequent contact with deputy district attorneys, as well as with the wonderful people from the Victim-Witness Assistance Program. But the day of the sentencing I became very angry with the deputy DA then handling the case when, after I left numerous messages asking him to contact me prior to the sentencing, I received no return call and learned of the deal that had been made.
I realize that ultimately the DA makes the decision on a plea, but I was not given the consideration of conversation regarding the sentencing deal, nor were any other China Alley Preservation Society members. I found myself wondering if that individual even knew where China Alley is located or had any sense of its with its history and contribution to our community. The Preservation Society, which is fully cognizant of all of this, had asked for the maximum sentence allowed, a far cry from the deal made.
My husband, Steve Banister, and Dennis Ham, both board members of the Preservation Society, gave victim testimony. Knowing it would be too emotionally difficult for me to appear in person, I sent the judge my written victim statement along with photos before and after the arson. Steve said the judge stated that she read my statement several times and was heartbroken by the damage exhibited by the photographs.
I’ll stop now and take a breath. It’s time to say “yes” to a New Year.
In Chinese culture, the sign of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity and so 2023 is predicted to be a year of such qualities. It is also a year in which the sacrifices of the past are generously rewarded. All the seeds of effort we have sown will bear fruit, the sweetness of which is determined by the purity of our hearts’ intents in our sacrifices. Oh, China Alley. May you live forever.
This week I’m sharing a recipe that is a perfect morsel to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Chinese New Year food traditions are hugely symbolic and auspicious. In this recipe juicy dumplings are stuffed and folded to resemble tiny ancient Chinese money bags, and eaten with the hopes for a prosperous New Year. They may be steamed, fried, or air fried. Gung Hay Fat Choy!
She was a legend. An inspiration. An author. And one of my heroes.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com