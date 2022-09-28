In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum.

Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.

The marching teams were the brainchild of Frank E. Newton, who was the advertising director of the Hanford Sentinel for many years. Newton, along with his wife, Grace, took a personal interest in the youngsters of the Chinese community and poured their time, energy, and money into the well-being of many of them.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

