In my last column I wrote about missing the boom-kat-kat-boom drum beat from the Moon Festival’s lion dance. This week I’m writing to the beat of another drum.
Prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but work, school, and China Alley. However, the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.
The marching teams were the brainchild of Frank E. Newton, who was the advertising director of the Hanford Sentinel for many years. Newton, along with his wife, Grace, took a personal interest in the youngsters of the Chinese community and poured their time, energy, and money into the well-being of many of them.
On April 19, 1958 an anonymous writer recalled in the Hanford Sentinel that Frank Newton “wielded our differences into one big happy family. He injected new ideas into households. He Americanized us kids. He taught us to love each other.”
The Newtons formed the girls’ marching group in 1925, and the boys’ corps was created soon after to march with the drill team The youngsters practiced on Visalia Street in front of the Chinese school or behind the Chinese Pagoda restaurant.
The girls’ first costumes were black skirts and red Chinese-style jackets with trim, and a red pill box hat with a tassel. Other costumes were of military style, featuring a pink Chinese top with matching pants and a woven sun hat. Mothers carefully sewed the costumes, and the American Legion Auxiliary ladies helped. The boys wore white shirts and slacks.
Local merchants donated funds to defray the teams’ traveling costs and supplies. Some even proudly displayed awards won by the all-Chinese marching groups in their stores. The teams were featured attractions in local parades and celebrations. They marched in parades that commemorated holidays such as Homecoming, the Fourth of July, Armistice Day, and Raisin Day in Fresno. For night parades, Mrs. Newton sewed lights on the girls’ shoes.
In a 1983 interview with the Hanford Sentinel, Irene Dunn Ching, said, “The Newtons were the ones that really started everything for the Chinese. They brought the Chinese into the outside world for the first time.”
Lilly Lee Lew stated in her 1983 Hanford Sentinel interview, “It was a great experience. We traveled to places like Corcoran, Kingsburg and Fresno. We wouldn’t have gone to those places if it wasn’t for the Newtons, we would have stayed much more isolated. In those days we didn’t have many activities and we never participated in the American activities — we just worked and went to school.”
The drill team and drum corps continued until the 1940s, but officially disbanded in 1946 when Grace Newton died. The drums were stored in the Chinese school and later in the Wing’s Market warehouse. When the Benevolent Society in Fresno decided to organize a drum corps, the stored drums were contributed to that effort.
Eventually, the Fresno Drum Corps also disbanded and one of the participants returned a drum to Hanford for the Taoist Temple Museum archives. There, this piece of China Alley history was displayed along with photos of the drill team and drum corps. Fortunately, and happily for my soul, the drum along with the photos survived the alleged arson that occurred on the night of May 12, 2021.
The drumbeat of the girls’ drill team and boys’ drum and bugle corps story lives on, part of the story of a “city within a city,” and how that city became across time part of a broader community. Throughout all this there were rhythms of different cultures and of different tribes. Kitchen dances have been essential elements of life for generations of Wings, whether it is the calm of an intimate waltz, the hustle of a hurried cha-cha, or my favorite, the elegant and sensual tango.
My brother, Damon, has his own kitchen dance. He recently decided to try baking crusted fish fillets for the first time. While it’s great to make your own seasoned breadcrumbs, he was looking for store bought. It did take Damon a bit of time to find exactly what he wanted — he is a thorough label reader and wanted crumbs without a lot of additives and sugar. He was able to find a brand with the crumbs made from rice flour and no additives. There are options out there.
So, this week I’m sharing Damon’s recipe for Crusted Tilapia. Enjoy!
