As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley.
Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.
While I’m not sorting Mom’s papers at the tearful, and sometimes furious, pace that I had been, I still have plenty of boxes to go through. But I’m finding nuggets of China Alley and Hanford history in her scrawled notes. In a recent perusal of a few of her files, I have additional stories and remembrances to add to my own paperwork on the China Alley gambling dens.
In her oral history report, Alice Dunn Lock Chow recalls that her father worked in the gambling rooms to earn a living for his growing family. His lottery space was located in the Sue Chung Kee building. She never saw the interior of the gambling room, as children were not allowed to enter and there was a watchman sitting at the door.
Mom’s notes from interviews and conversations with Laurence “Larry” Quon Sue are quite extensive. Larry was born in in Hanford in 1907. His father was Dr. Y.T. Sue, a local herbalist, and his grandfather was Sue Chung Kee, a prominent China Alley businessman. Larry was born and grew up in #10 China Alley, the location of his grandfather’s mercantile store.
Larry shared numerous recollections of the hustle and bustle of Hanford’s Chinatown with Mom and recalled that there were at least five gambling places located on China Alley. For the most part, Caucasians were not permitted to enter, although later a favored few were allowed. The gambling dens were so busy, the patrons had to stand in line to get in. Each den had two doors. If a patron managed to gain entry through the first door, he still had to pass muster to pass through the second door and into the building where the action was.
He spoke specifically of building #13 China Alley, where one can still see the axe marks on the door where officers of the law once tried to raid the place. Inside, there was a kitchen in the rear room, and in the basement, there was a big round table that seated eighteen to twenty people.
Eventually Chinatown became very crowded, and by then there were ten or more places where lottery tickets could be purchased. Because they were not allowed to fully enter the dens, but could purchase and mark a lottery ticket. The Caucasians filled the streets and restaurants, waiting to see the outcome of their dance with Lady Luck.
On the ground floor, the Taoist Temple Museum had an exhibit room dedicated to the China Alley gambling dens. The display contained gambling paraphernalia collected from the dens that dotted the Alley. I am delighted and relieved to be able to say that each and every item in that room survived the May 12, 2021 arson. Lady Luck danced happily for us in this regard.
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com