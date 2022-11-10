IMG_9968.jpg

As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley.

Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.

While I’m not sorting Mom’s papers at the tearful, and sometimes furious, pace that I had been, I still have plenty of boxes to go through. But I’m finding nuggets of China Alley and Hanford history in her scrawled notes. In a recent perusal of a few of her files, I have additional stories and remembrances to add to my own paperwork on the China Alley gambling dens.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

