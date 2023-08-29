As I have written in previous columns, Hanford was home to the first Chinese herb shop in the San Joaquin Valley. Lok Ting Sue founded his herb company over one hundred years ago. As the story goes, Sue Chung Kee brought Dr. L.T. Sue (no relation) to Hanford to cure his ailing grandson, Laurence Sue. Word of L.T. Sue’s success with the young boy spread. At first his patients were only the Chinese living in Hanford, but soon Dr. Sue found himself treating many others in Hanford and outlying areas who were not Chinese. Word of the efficacy of Dr. Sue’s herbal medicine spread, and the L.T. Sue Herb Company became a thriving success. It was the first and longest surviving herb company in the San Joaquin Valley.

In the mid-1950s, the L.T. Sue Herb Company closed its doors, but the building still stands today. The two-story brick building is characterized by symmetry of engaged piers at the corners of the building, and a wooden second-floor balcony. The verticality of the piers is offset by the double border of bricks along the flat roof. The second floor has a central door flanked by two windows. All three openings have brick sills are crowned with decorative brick arches.

During the 1960s and 1970s my family purchased the remaining China Alley properties that sat vacant, including the L.T. Sue Herb Co. building, in hopes of saving them from bulldozers. In 2007, my family donated the Herb Co. building to the China Alley Preservation Society. The passage of time and weather have not been kind to the building. The first step the Preservation Society had was to remove nine tons — yes nine tons — of avian residue. I can’t begin to explain the kind of damage that amount of bird droppings can do.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

Recommended for you