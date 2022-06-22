My days continue to consist of hours sorting through and boxing up things. Steve and I have been categorizing and boxing things up in our old Art Works building, and we also organized and packed up the items that still remained in the Taoist Temple Museum post the alleged arson. It’s time to prepare for Temple reconstruction.
While it’s still painful to see the scorched walls and the burnt-out staircase, I wasn’t prepared for the wave of sorrow that rolled through my soul as I set about the task of cleaning out the Museum’s office, particularly Mom’s desk. A longtime member of the China Alley Preservation Society, and a giving and tireless historian/docent, her desk and shelves were packed with papers. Somehow, I had thought this would be an easy project. After all, I’m still sorting and boxing up her things at home, and have become somewhat used to the process. Still, at her Temple office desk I had to take the time to steady myself. Then I put my nose to the proverbial grindstone, and got to work.
A few days later, I realized that I needed to organize Mom’s notes and papers in a precise and more conventional manner. When the day comes and I’m gone, many of her notes and papers won’t make sense to anyone else. Whenever Mom learned of a new historical fact about Hanford or China Alley or spoke with someone who reminisced with her, she wrote the information down, often on a back of an old envelope or whatever scrap of paper was at hand. This is one reason it is taking me so long to go through her stuff. I have to study each paper because it just might have an interesting nugget of history on it. For instance, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Mom, Audrey Leibold, and Melissa Leibold conducted oral histories with some of our local “old timers.” I have found nits and bits of her notes in various places.
I’d like to share a couple of them, as they reflect China Alley memories, but first I need to explain my family name. We aren’t really Wings; we are Gongs. Great-grandfather’s name was Gong Ting Shu. As customary in China, his surname came first. For some reason, after he arrived in Hanford he became known as Henry Gong. To add to the confusion, Grandfather’s name was Gong Wing Chew, and he became known has Henry Wing.
In Arthur Hird’s 1978 interview, I believe he is referring to Great-grandfather, as I have a vague memory of Mom sharing this piece with me. He is recorded as saying:
“I used to deliver groceries, especially pork, to Henry Gong, I mean the original Henry Gong. He made his own noodles. He had a great big rolling pin and a great big table. He’d put the noodle dough on the table and kind of straddle the table and sort of jump around the table. That was about in 1918-1920. The family was all involved in the business, and when I delivered, I would see and talk to all of them.”
In a 1980 interview, Hal Weisbaum also shared a few interesting China Alley memories:
“I remember China Alley when we used to go down there on Chinese New Year. I was in grammar school. There was a big celebration and at the end of the Alley they had a big string of fire crackers, so immense. They’d start that thing going and they’d go pop-pop-pop-pop-pop. When it got up to the top it would go Ka Boom!
“A prize would fall out of it, some kind of prize for the kids. So, we kids would go and try to grab that and run away with it. Of course the Chinese kids didn’t like it.
“Sue Chung Kee, I remember going down the basement and, in the afternoon, you would see these old Chinese laborers in there smoking opium. They’d be laying on the beds in there, it was a nice, cool place. Always nice.
“There was the lottery. I’m sorry they don’t have that now. I’d go down.
"You could play ten cents, twenty-five cents, whatever you wanted. This would be in the 1930s and 1940s. There was one in No. 7 and a couple of other places on the south side of the Alley. I used to go to Louie’s — I happened to know him quite well — I did his accounting. Louie Lum, he was an old family here. On the other side I think old man Wing had one, I think downstairs of the Pagoda.
“There was a temple across from the Pagoda. We used to walk in there at New Year’s, lights burning on the altar. It was a long time ago.”
I’m sure I’ll find more accounts of China Alley memories as I continue to sort Mom’s papers. I did manage to get her Museum office boxed up, though there was one item I felt needed to remain. I taped her docent name tag on the wall where I know it, along with Mom’s spirit, will watch over the Temple Museum and its reconstruction.
My days of sorting and boxing are far from over, but finding treasures such as the snippets above, make it less daunting. I never know when I’ll come across a gem. While sorting through my own stacks of papers, I found a treasured recipe from Food and Wine magazine, which I am sharing this week.
It is an Italian wedding risotto inspired by the classic Italian soup. This hearty risotto is filled with greens and topped with garlicky meatballs. The recipe calls for baby spinach, which is tasty, but I often use whatever hearty greens I have on hand. I also added a couple of more vegetables. Enjoy!